Verstappen wins the pole to Norris by 0s048 in Austria and Pérez is 3rd

Verstappen started the day fastest by half a second in the last free practice and stayed at the top of the classifier in both Q1 and Q2, adding to his pole position from seven days ago at this circuit, the Dutchman was the big favorite for Q3.
The final and definitive phase of qualifying began with Verstappen being the fastest with a time of 1m03s720 to be in front, this time escorted by Norris, working hard with the McLaren to be at 0s238.
The Mercedes, meanwhile, were left with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in third and fourth positions and “Checo” Pérez was fifth, half a second behind his teammate in Red Bull.
The cars returned to the track with two minutes left in the time remaining for the close of Q3 and there Verstappen was 0s046 above its previous time while Norris dropped his personal best to 1m03s768 to finish just 48 thousandths from pole position in second place, his best Formula 1 ranking and allowing the Red Bull driver to achieve his third consecutive pole position and fourth of the 2021 season.
Pérez, meanwhile, improved his time with a lap of 1m03s990 to be 0s270 behind Verstappen and placed third, ahead of Hamilton Y bottas, who were unable to download their records on their final attempt.
Also read:
Heading into Sunday’s race, the Red Bulls, the Mercedes and the Norris McLaren will start the Austrian Grand Prix on medium tires, as it was the compound they used to move from Q2 to Q3.
Pierre Gasly qualified sixth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in a very good job for AlphaTauri, while Sebastian Vettel placed eighth although he received three penalties for blocking Fernando Alonso in Q2.
George Russell took Williams to Q3 for the first time since the 2018 Italian GP – and he did so on medium tires, no less – and there he placed ninth, ahead of Lance Stroll, although both will advance due to the punishment of Vettel.
Ferrari stays out of Q3
Ferrari attempted to move to Q3 on medium tires, which fell short on the first attempt, and surprisingly kept them on their cars for the close of Q2, where Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were ultimately out of the top ten, in the 11th and 12th position, less than 50 thousandths of Russell, the last to get into Q3.
Behind the red cars will line up on Sunday Daniel Ricciardo, who could only be 13th in his McLaren, the same place where he qualified last weekend at this same circuit and visibly far from Norris.
Alonso, meanwhile, was on his way to potentially reaching the Top 10 in Q2 but encountered a Vettel driving slowly through the last corner and his lap was ruined, condemning him to 14th, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo.
Kimi Raikkonen will start from 16th position on Sunday with the second Alfa Romeo car, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who, like last Saturday, was eliminated again in Q1 of the standings and will start 17th.
Nicholas Latifi managed to overtake the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in a first phase of qualifying that saw 18 of the 20 drivers locked in less than a second apart.
To know the start time of the Austrian Grand Prix in Latin America, click here.
Session results:
Gallery: Saturday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
1/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
2/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
3/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme
4/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme and second place Lando Norris, McLaren
5/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
6/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
7/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
8/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
9/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
10/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme
11/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying
12/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying
13/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying
14/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
15/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
16/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
17/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B
18/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B
19/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
20/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
21/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
22/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
23/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
24/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
25/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
26/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
27/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, George Russell, Williams FW43B
28/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
29/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
30/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
31/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
32/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
33/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
34/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
35/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
36/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
37/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
38/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
39/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
40/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
41/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
42/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
43/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
44/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
45/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
46/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
47/50
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
48/50
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
49/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
50/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images