Verstappen wins the pole to Norris by 0s048 in Austria and Pérez is 3rd

Verstappen started the day fastest by half a second in the last free practice and stayed at the top of the classifier in both Q1 and Q2, adding to his pole position from seven days ago at this circuit, the Dutchman was the big favorite for Q3.

The final and definitive phase of qualifying began with Verstappen being the fastest with a time of 1m03s720 to be in front, this time escorted by Norris, working hard with the McLaren to be at 0s238.

The Mercedes, meanwhile, were left with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in third and fourth positions and “Checo” Pérez was fifth, half a second behind his teammate in Red Bull.

The cars returned to the track with two minutes left in the time remaining for the close of Q3 and there Verstappen was 0s046 above its previous time while Norris dropped his personal best to 1m03s768 to finish just 48 thousandths from pole position in second place, his best Formula 1 ranking and allowing the Red Bull driver to achieve his third consecutive pole position and fourth of the 2021 season.

Pérez, meanwhile, improved his time with a lap of 1m03s990 to be 0s270 behind Verstappen and placed third, ahead of Hamilton Y bottas, who were unable to download their records on their final attempt.

Also read:

Heading into Sunday’s race, the Red Bulls, the Mercedes and the Norris McLaren will start the Austrian Grand Prix on medium tires, as it was the compound they used to move from Q2 to Q3.

Pierre Gasly qualified sixth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in a very good job for AlphaTauri, while Sebastian Vettel placed eighth although he received three penalties for blocking Fernando Alonso in Q2.

George Russell took Williams to Q3 for the first time since the 2018 Italian GP – and he did so on medium tires, no less – and there he placed ninth, ahead of Lance Stroll, although both will advance due to the punishment of Vettel.

Ferrari stays out of Q3

Ferrari attempted to move to Q3 on medium tires, which fell short on the first attempt, and surprisingly kept them on their cars for the close of Q2, where Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were ultimately out of the top ten, in the 11th and 12th position, less than 50 thousandths of Russell, the last to get into Q3.

Behind the red cars will line up on Sunday Daniel Ricciardo, who could only be 13th in his McLaren, the same place where he qualified last weekend at this same circuit and visibly far from Norris.

Alonso, meanwhile, was on his way to potentially reaching the Top 10 in Q2 but encountered a Vettel driving slowly through the last corner and his lap was ruined, condemning him to 14th, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo.

Kimi Raikkonen will start from 16th position on Sunday with the second Alfa Romeo car, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who, like last Saturday, was eliminated again in Q1 of the standings and will start 17th.

Nicholas Latifi managed to overtake the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in a first phase of qualifying that saw 18 of the 20 drivers locked in less than a second apart.

To know the start time of the Austrian Grand Prix in Latin America, click here.

Session results:

Gallery: Saturday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme

1/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme

2/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme

3/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme

4/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme and second place Lando Norris, McLaren

5/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme

6/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme

7/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme

8/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme

9/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme

10/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Second place Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates at Parc Ferme

11/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying

12/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying

13/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrates with his teammates after qualifying

14/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

15/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

16/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

17/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

18/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

19/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

20/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

21/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

22/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

23/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

24/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

25/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

26/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

27/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, George Russell, Williams FW43B

28/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

29/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

30/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

31/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

32/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

33/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

34/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

35/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

36/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

37/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

38/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

39/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

40/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

41/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

42/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

43/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

44/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

45/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

46/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

47/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

48/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

49/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

50/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images