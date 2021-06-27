Verstappen wins pole for the Styrian GP and Pérez in top 4

Max Verstappen got his pass to Q3 with fourth place followed by Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, all of them securing their time on the medium tires.

During Q2, Sergio Pérez achieved the best time in the final part with a record of 1m04.197s, but mounting the soft tires as well as Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly, second and third of the session.

Verstappen dispelled any doubts about his pace at the start of the fastest 10 round and on soft tires he reached 1m03.841s, beating Hamilton by 0.364 seconds, this while Norris placed third.

Valtteri Bottas led his silver arrow to fourth position in his first outing with a time of 0.470s and outscored Perez by 0.013 seconds.

Hamilton did something unusual in the strategy of the world champion team, an immediate second attempt and although he improved his sectors he barely reduced the difference to 0.226 seconds.

Relive the classification:

With less than two minutes on the clock, the 10 riders took to the circuit to try to improve their time with the Dutchman confident that his previous record would be difficult to beat. Hamilton went to the limits with his Mercedes and paid with the loss of stability in his car preventing him from improving his time.

Bottas advanced to second place with a spin of 1m04.035s for a difference of 0.194 seconds. The Finn will start fifth after his three-position penalty imposed on Friday.

Lando Norris reached the second row with third place followed by Sergio Pérez (1m04.168s), fifth real but fourth due to the suspension of Bottas.

Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll the top 10 closed.

The first surprise of the day came in Q1 with the elimination of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine placing 17th behind the Williams of Nicholas latifi.

In the second round of elimination, the exit of Carlos Sainz and the Ferrari in 12th position stood out, followed by Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel. All of them were overtaken by George Russell’s Williams, eleventh on the grid.

Results F1 Styrian GP qualification 2021

