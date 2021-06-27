Verstappen wins first round in Austria

06/27/2021

Max verstappen (Red Bull) has known how to take advantage of the local ‘factor’ and has imposed its law on the Styrian Grand Prix, the first of the two rounds on the calendar at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring. The Dutch driver, who has already won in this scenario, owned by the energy drink company, in 2018 and 2018, has won his fourth victory of the season, second in a row, expanding to 18 points his income at the head of the World Cup compared to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

The intense pulse facing V this yearerstappen and Hamilton It has been less spectacular this time, as the Red Bull leader has been relentless from start to finish and has not given the slightest option to Hamilton, who finished second, 35 seconds, with Bottas completing the podium for Mercedes.

Verstappen has started on pole for the third time this season and has maintained the position despite the attack of Lewis, faster in his reaction but blocked by the Dutch. Perez has been paired with Norris, alternating in the third position and Alonso has gained a place after the incident in the middle zone between Gasly and Leclerc, which prematurely ended the career of the Frenchman from Alpha Tauri and sent Monegasque to the box to repair the damage to the Ferrari. SainzMeanwhile, he went up three squares to place himself in the points zone.

Only the Mercedes and Verstappen managed to pass Q2 with media, so they were the only ones who started with the Pirelli yellows, while the other seven Q3 drivers did so with the soft compound. The strategy of stops left some doubts, unlike the weather, with little chance of rain.

When the ‘squires’ of Red Bull and Mercedes, Pérez and Bottas have left Norris (McLaren) behind, the Mexican has imposed his best rhythm compared to the Finn, while ahead, Verstappen progressively expanded its advantage over Hamilton (4.5 seconds). Both began to show slight degradation problems after 20 laps, but seeing the good performance of the soft tire, they could squeeze the media without restrictions. Lewis He has starred in a first scare when he lost the back of his W12, skimming the gravel.

Red Bull has opened the ‘fire’ of the stops (v.27) making enter the ‘Czech‘, but before a Extremely slow pit stop, Mercedes has launched a successful undercut with Bottas, who has returned to the track ahead of the Mexican. The next to stop was Hamilton, without any option before Max, which has replicated with a very fast stop and has retained its advantage, exceeding 4 seconds. All the favorites have ridden the hard Pirelli with the intention of continuing to the end, with 40 laps to go.

While Leclerc He tried the comeback after his initial touch with Gasly, Carlos Sainz He has also progressed brilliantly from thirteenth on the grid to sixth after the save dance. Fernado alonso, who started eighth, has not been able to stop the advance of Leclerc and he was in ninth final place, which has left him for the third consecutive race in the points with the Alpine.

Verstappen has crossed the finish line with a comfortable distance over Hamilton (35 “), who stopped in the last bars of the race to score the point for the fastest lap, which he achieved. Valtteri Bottas, in his best performance since the Spanish GP, held on May 9 in Barcelona, ​​has completed a podium that restores the rarefied atmosphere at Mercedes. All in all, Red Bull continues to lead both drivers and teams championships and next weekend it will have a new opportunity at the home circuit, home to the Austrian GP.