Verstappen wins first F1 sprint race on bad day for Pérez

The atmosphere prior to the competition was festive and when the traffic lights went out a shout erupted from the stands. Max Verstappen, who started on the dirty side of the track, had a better response and took first place before reaching the first corner.

Hamilton lined up second and for a few seconds was threatened by teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was the only one of the first four to start on the softer compound. The seven-time world champion immediately put a distance away to get closer to the championship leader.

The english of Mercedes tried to get back to the top on the second turn, but Verstappen he defended himself correctly to establish a difference of one second against the competitor of the German brand.

Charles Leclerc kept fourth place while Fernando Alonso, on soft tires, surprised the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, as well as Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull, to take fifth place.

The Mexican dropped to seventh behind Norris, his nemesis in past races. His attempt to recover was thwarted on lap six when he lost the rear of his Red Bull to a spin and a run off the track that demoted him to 19th.

In the middle part, George Russell and Carlos Sainz they had a contact with the Ferrari having to leave the trajectory and descending outside the top 10, while Williams’ Englishman remained in ninth.

At the back of the grid the two Haas team cars made contact, with Nikita Mazepin suffering a spin.

When the race reached the eighth lap, the half of the agreed 17 laps, Verstappen had a difference of 1.6 seconds against Hamilton and four seconds over Bottas. Alonso had been overtaken by Norris who was already fifth taking advantage of his medium tire compound.

Ricciardo edged out the two-time world champion on lap nine to take the McLaren to sixth. But the Asturian did not give up and for several seconds he offered battle to the Aussie.

With five laps to go, Verstappen slightly extended his lead over Hamilton to 1.7 seconds and over seven seconds against Bottas. Leclerc and Norris closed the top five.

Seeing that distance, the current world champion stopped insisting on the fight to conserve his engine and in two laps he lost another second to the Red Bull Dutchman.

Sergio Pérez was fighting against the Williams of Nicholas Latifi for the eighteenth position with times two seconds slower than those established by Verstappen. Red Bull decided to retire the car so that tomorrow he will start from the last position.

When the checkered flag fell, Hamilton set the race record with a time of 1m29.937 seconds and finished 1.4 seconds behind the winner, Verstappen, who also added three additional points in the fight for the championship.

Bottas finished third and will share the second row with Leclerc with Norris closing the top five.

Ricciardo, Alonso, Vettel, Russell and Ocon will line up from sixth to tenth.

Also read:

2021 F1 Great Britain GP sprint race results