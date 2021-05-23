Verstappen win and second place for Sainz

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

The pace of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in the race was impressive, and that allowed him to be second in the Monaco Grand Prix. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won, got his 12th win, takes the lead in the championship, and it is also his first time on the podium in Monaco. Lando Norris (McLaren) qualified in third place, ahead of Checo Pérez (Red Bull), who starred in a great race, followed by Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton (7th)… with Fernando Alonso 13th.

At Ferrari there were heads and tails. Carlos Sainz scored the face with second position, but the cross went to Charles Leclerc, who had pole position in his hand and when he was heading to the grid he noticed that his car had problems, he went to the pits and they verified that his car was broken. left bearing. Sainz carried all the responsibility behind him, and managed to cross the finish line second.

After the blow of effect by the breakage of the left shield of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who had pole position, the first place on the grid was deserted, nobody occupied it. But his most immediate rivals had one more chance of winning. Carlos Sainz, started third, with Max Verstappen just ahead of him, who started first without being the poleman. On his right more forward, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). As far as tires are concerned, the majority mounted the soft, while Alonso, from 17th position, had a medium.

Leclerc got out of his Ferrari when he was told that he could not contest the race

There were no incidents at the start, with Verstappen first followed by Bottas, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Vettel… with Fernando Alonso climbing to 14th position after beating Russell and Tsunoda. During the first laps, the pace was not very fast, with the leading riders rolling at 1’17 ”, but from lap 11 they started to roll at 1’16”, while Pérez was the first to drop to 1 ‘fifteen”. The 19 pilots were in a “little train”, due to the difficulty of overtaking in the streets of the Principality. You had to find the time to make the obligatory pit stop, who would be the first?

The first three drivers – Verstappen, Bottas and Sainz – were running close to each other, while the fourth, Norris, was already further away from Sainz, more than 4 seconds away. From lap 20 on, Verstappen began to set a higher pace, with Sainz closing in on Bottas, who was running slower than Ferrari’s; Bottas radioed that his wheels were badly worn.

A third of the race had passed and no one had entered the pit lane, until Hamilton was the first to stop, was 6th and came out eighth, ahead of Giovinazzi, in eighth place. On lap 30, they entered at the same time: Bottas (2nd), Norris (4th) and Gasly (5th). Sainz was second behind Verstappen. But in the pits Bottas had problems: they could not remove the right front wheel, the nut got stuck, and abandoned. Sainz pitted a lap laterHe was second, he made a good stop, and when he came out on the track he was third behind Pérez (11 seconds away), who had not yet made his pit stop. Verstappen and Pérez also stopped, so that Verstappen returned to place first, followed by Sainz, Norris, Pérez rose to fourth place – a good strategy for Red Bull – with Vettel fifth ahead of Gasly.

Bottas had to leave in the pits, they could not remove one of his wheels

Came the middle of the race with most riders wearing new tires. Verstappen led, followed most closely by Sainz, 3 seconds behind. Norris was third, ahead of Pérez, Vettel, Gasly, Hamilton… Alonso was 12th, but he still hadn’t stopped, the same as Stroll (8th) and Tsunoda (14th). Finally Alonso on lap 45, and placed some soft, only lost one position (13th).

With just over 20 laps to go, Sainz was two and a half seconds behind Verstappen. He knew it was almost impossible to overtake him, but on the radio he said: “we are going to pressure him”, it was the only thing he could do, try to make him make a mistake, but little by little he was moving away from him; Red Bull’s had more rhythm. From fourth place, Perez got dangerously close to Norris. On lap 67, Hamilton stopped for the second time, placed a set of used softs, and scored the fastest lap, which allowed him to add 1 extra point.

Finally Max Verstappen crossed the line first, followed 8.9 seconds behind Carlos Sainz, who got his third podium in F1 and his first with Ferrari. Lando Norris was also on the podium, followed by: Pérez, Vettel, Gasly, Hamilton 7th, while Fernando Alonso was thirteenth.

RACE CLASSIFICATION (78v):

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 78v 1: 38’56.820 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 78 1: 39’05.788 8.968 8.968 3 Lando Norris McLaren 78 1: 39’16.247 19.427 10.459 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 78 1: 39’17.310 20.490 1.063 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 78 1: 39’49.411 52.591 32.101 6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 78 1: 39’50.716 53.896 1.305 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 78 1: 40’05.051 1’08.231 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 77 1 lap 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 77 1 Lap 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 77 1 lap 11 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 77 1 lap 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 77 1 lap 13 Fernando Alonso Alpine 77 1 lap 14 George Russell Williams 77 1 lap 15 Nicholas Latifi Williams 77 1 lap 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 77 1 lap 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas 75 3 laps 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 75 3 laps 19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 29- Abandonment

Charles Leclerc Ferrari- Does not take the exit