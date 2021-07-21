Verstappen was taken to hospital after the accident with Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton they were protagonists of the real race of the GP of Great Britain 2021 of Formula 1 since the traffic lights went out. Both were paired already in the second corner and arrived in the same way to the braking of the sixth, after the previous straight.

But the moment of maximum tension came when approaching the Copse curve (the nine), where both entered fully, with the Dutch on the outside. Hamilton’s Mercedes touched the right rear of the RB16B and caused him to lose control, speeding off against the outer protections of the mythical curve.

The red flag waved minutes later and Verstappen walked out of Red Bull on his own, albeit visibly shaken. The team revealed that a 51G slowdown had occurred in the incident.

Red Bull reported that the young Dutchman was immediately taken to the Silverstone circuit medical center to undergo various medical tests. But after the half of the race, they announced that he had been evacuated from the track to a nearby hospital.

Verstappen will undergo further check-ups at the British medical facility “as a precaution”, according to the team itself, which will issue new updates when appropriate.

The incident was resolved with a 10 second penalty for Hamilton, who served it at his pit stop before lap 30. However, Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko publicly requested a one-race penalty without competing for the English .

Furthermore, the exchange of views between Christian Horner, head of Red Bull Racing, and Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes F1, with Michael Masi, FIA race director, was worthy of mention.

