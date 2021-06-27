Verstappen votes for the continuity of Sergio Pérez for 2022

Since “Checo” Pérez arrived at Red Bull, the relationship with Verstappen has always been very good, and now it seems that it has only improved in recent weeks after the Guadalajara driver became an important factor in helping the team to win races.

Pérez has a one-season contract with Red Bull and Christian Horner, head of the team, already said after the triumph in Baku that it was still too early to talk about a renewal. The subject was again touched on in the preview of the Styrian GP this weekend, on which “Checo” said that he hopes there are no “setbacks”, while Pierre Gasly, an AlphaTauri pilot, had no problem running for the Mexican seat.

Verstappen was asked about his relationship with Pérez Thursday at the press conference in Spielberg and made clear his position in favor of keeping things as they are in Milton Keynes.

“Everything is going great. Of course I already knew ‘Checo’, but not as a teammate. So it’s always a bit different. I think so far it’s been great. Being able to work together now at the front (of the grid) to get the best results for the team, that’s what you want. So of course I’d like this to continue. He’s a great teammate and we can have a lot of fun. We don’t always have to talk about cars, set-ups and others “, said the leader of the championship of the F1.

Of course, the presence of Pérez in advanced positions can mean that at some point both are fighting for a place in a race. In this regard, Verstappen said that the team’s order is only one: “Do not collide with each other. We are free to run.”

“Yes, exactly,” Perez added on the subject. “I think it’s clear that we want to do our best for ourselves, but at the end of the day, the team comes first. This year there are championships to be achieved, so we have to keep working together after every training session, after every back, and in the end get the best for the team. “

Asked Verstappen by Motorsport.com if it feels different to fight forward with a strong teammate who supports you, the Dutchman recalled that it didn’t matter as much in previous years because Red Bull he was not there to fight the championship. Although he did not hesitate to value the contribution that Pérez is currently making.

“Before we didn’t have the car to fight them (Mercedes), so you could do whatever you wanted. You could make three stops or put the rear tires forward. Nothing was going to change,” he said.

“Now we have the car to really fight them, so of course it’s super important to be up there with two cars, and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing now, in Baku and Paul Ricard. It’s going to be crucial for the constructors’ championship. also keep this until the end of the year, “he concluded.

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

Gallery: Friday’s photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

1/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

2/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

3/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

4/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

5/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

6/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

7/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

8/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

9/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

10/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

11/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

12/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M in breasts

13/31

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

14/31

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

16/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

17/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

18/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 on gravel

19/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 on gravel

20/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

21/31

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

22/31

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

23/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

24/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

25/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

26/31

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

27/31

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes Pit Team

28/31

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

29/31

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

30/31

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

31/31

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images