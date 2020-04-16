The Dutchman wins at Silverstone and then takes a bad action against Juncadella

Remarkable performance of the Brazilian Drugovich: second place and victory

Max Verstappen has had a win and an accident in the first round of the virtual tournament ‘A Tribute to Motorsport Legends’ organized by Team Redline Esports. For his part, Daniel Juncadella has signed two podiums at the Silverstone circuit.

Max Verstappen was proclaimed champion of the Real Racers Never Quit, the first virtual championship organized by Team Redline to liven up confinement. The Dutchman has had one lime and one sand in both races of the first round of the new event ‘A Tribute to Motorsport Legends’.

The pilots present at the event, including Lando Norris, Rubens Barrichello, Verstappen, Dani Juncadella, Alex Palou and Antonio Félix Da Costa, have competed at Silverstone with the legendary Colin Chapman Lotus 79.

The Red Bull took the Pole ahead of Kelvin van der Linde for less than a tenth. Felipe Drugovich took third place for the start and Dani Juncadella with fourth.

In the first race, Van der Linde made a mistake at the start and was offside after a touch. Verstappen, without his closest rival nearby, clinched a comfortable victory over Drugovich. Juncadella achieved the podium with a third position.

In the second, the drivers started according to their position in the previous race. An advantage that Verstappen failed to take advantage of. The Dutchman was measured in a hand-to-hand battle with Juncadella. The 33 left the Spaniard no space and sent him to the grass. Luckily, there was justice and Max went badly stopped after that play.

The victory was for a magnificent Felipe Drugovich. The outstanding champion of the EuroFormula Open in 2018 prevailed over Agustín Canapino and Juncadella. The Barcelona player was able to get on the podium again despite the incident with Verstappen.

The last round of this new championship will take place next Friday from 20:45 CET. It can be followed through the Team Redline YouTube channel. Verstappen will do their own streaming on Twitch.

