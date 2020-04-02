The Red Bull driver won the first race yesterday, but was unable to participate in the second.

Lando Norris was unable to take advantage of Max’s absence to win the second race

A blackout prevented a new Max Verstappen double in virtual racing. The Netherlands win again in the first of two races yesterday, but his computer crashed in the second and he was unable to extend his winning streak.

Team Redline celebrated the fifth round of its new ‘Real Racers Never Quit’ virtual championship last night with BMW M8 GTE cars on the Interlagos circuit. Max arrived as leader of the contest, after winning the last two races. Although the one from the Netherlands was able to add another victory in the first test yesterday, a blackout in his computer ruined any possibility he had for the second race.

Verstappen returned to get Pole for both races, he dominated the first, but before starting the formation lap of the second, he fell off the server due to a blackout of his computer.

“I am not going to start tacos, but it is very disappointing. I had a rhythm. When I returned, I saw that many pilots had left the system and almost reached the points. The first thing I am going to do is throw this computer off the balcony and buy a new one, “comments Max, furious in statements published by the GP Blog web portal.

After Verstappen, in the first race Lando Norris finished and the Argentine Agustín Canapino completed the podium. Our Daniel Juncadella crossed the finish line in 13th position. In the second match, Turkish Ayhancan Guyen took advantage of Max’s absence to win, after a great fight against Lando.

THAT MOMENT between @LandoNorris and @AyhancanGuven in race 2 Your thoughts? #RealRacersNeverQuit #TeamRedline pic.twitter.com/gg3rPOGEAt

– Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) April 1, 2020

If you missed the races, you can see them here:

FIRST CAREER

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Agustín Canapino

13. Daniel Juncadella

SECOND RACE

1. Ayhancan Guyen

2. Lando Norris

3. Dennis Marschall

6. Daniel Juncadella

