Sebastian Vettel to Mercedes? Max Verstappen thinks it can happen. The Red Bull driver says he was surprised that Sebastian and Ferrari broke up and believes it would be a shame if the German did not find a seat by 2021.

Verstappen acknowledges that he was impressed to learn that Ferrari and Vettel will separate their ways after this year. Max saw the four-time champion a year or two more at Maranello.

“I was surprised, but in the end Seb and Ferrari probably felt the separation was best for both of them. I was hoping he would renew with Ferrari for one or two more years,” Verstappen said in remarks for German RTL television.

From Germany they emphasize that there is interest on the part of Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes, to take over the services of the four-time champion. Although Valtteri Bottas has denied this possibility, Verstappen sees Vettel in the German team.

“Why not? Of course it can happen. Vettel has accomplished so much in sports that it would be a shame if he left, “Max reflected.

For the rest, Max is focused on performing at his best this season and is preparing for an intense campaign, in which he hopes to be closer to Mercedes and be eligible for many wins.

“I expect many victories and an exciting championship. We are all very close to Mercedes, so we are Ferrari and so are we. Mercedes and Lewis have done a great job so far, but this year we want to be in the fight.”

The Red Bull driver can still claim to be the youngest champion in Formula 1 history this year, and to threaten his rivals, he’s aiming to win every race of the season.

“We are all very motivated. It is difficult to say the distance we are from Mercedes, but it is not that great. We can win all races. We still have some things to improve on our part, but in general the tests went well, “said Verstappen to finish.

