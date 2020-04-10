He participated last night in the first date of the Spring Cup of the German Motor Federation

Two second places for Max in Ford GT races at Imola

Spectacular comeback after a spin at the beginning of the second race

Max Verstappen is still active in the world of simracing, be it weekly, Saturday or Sunday. The Netherlands has once again stood out in a new championship, the Spring Cup organized by the German Motor Federation.

Max Verstappen has once again stood out in a new simracing night. The Red Bull driver brushed victories in the two races organized yesterday by the German Motor Federation –DSRC–, in which he finished in second position, according to the Netherlands website GP Blog.

It was about the first round of the DSRC Spring Cup, which was played virtually at Imola with Ford GT cars. In the first race, which was disputed to the sprint, the victory was taken by Verstappen’s teammate in Team Redline the German Maximilian Benecke. Canadian Brungo Sprengler completed the podium.

Verstappen started second for the second race, but a mistake on the first lap makes him crash into the leader, Benecke. The two lag far behind, but soon manage to return to the Top 5.

The last five laps were loaded with action: Benecke did not trace the curve well and lost third place to Verstappen, who in turn overtook Sprengler. However, Max is unable to beat Gianni Vecchio and must settle for another second position.

Verstappen continues to bet on running in iRacing events instead of joining the virtual Formula 1 championship and claims his position, especially after the many technical failures that Lando Norris has suffered with the Codemasters video game.

“You have to close the game and throw it away. Throw it in the trash, I will never definitely play that,” he was saying to Norris a few days ago.

If you missed yesterday’s iRacing races, you can review them below. To see the top of Verstappen, go directly to the minute 1:53:00.

TOP 10 – CAREER 1

TOP 10 – CARRERA 2

