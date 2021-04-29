Verstappen, to the assault of the leadership in Portimao

04/29/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), winner two weeks ago at Emilia Romagna (Italy), will question again this Sunday the leadership of Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) in Portimao, scene of the Grand Prix of Portugal, third appointment of the Formula 1 calendar.

In Imola, Verstappen invested positions with Hamilton, winner in Bahrain, although the seven-time world champion retained the lead thanks to the extra point he achieved by setting the fastest lap in the race. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished fifth with the Ferrari, behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, fourth, while Fernando Alonso (Alpine) scored his first point in the 2021 World Cup after the suspension of Kimi raikkonen, which allowed the Spaniard to advance one position and finish tenth.

Portugal will host for the eighteenth time an F1 Grand Prix after returning – fourteen years after having done so for the last time, in Estoril – to the premier class calendar in 2020.

The appointment at the Portimao circuit, in the Algarve, comes after a week in which it was announced that Turkey will replace Canada on the calendar (June 13) and that there will be three qualifications – two in Europe, one of them in Silverstone (UK), and one in America – that will be resolved by sprint race on Saturday; who will order the Sunday grid and will award 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively, to the first three. The starting order of that short test will be decided on Friday, with a timed with the usual format of three rounds (Q1, Q2 and Q3).

Last season, Hamilton led in Portugal, ahead of Finn Valtteri Bottas, one of his countless ‘doubles’ with Mercedes. Team that shortly after would celebrate its seventh consecutive title, coinciding with the seventh crown of the English star.

Verstappen, third that day, he now fights against the statistics, not only in Portimao – where, after all, he has only raced once. Third in the last two World Cups, behind the two Mercedes, ‘Mad Max’ He definitely lost the opportunity to become the youngest champion in history in 2020. But, apparently in the first two races, he will have to confirm that he will not only be the main opponent to an unprecedented eighth title from Hamilton, but that this can be , at last, his great year.

At the moment, he is one point behind the English champion, who leads the World Cup with 44 points, 16 more than the third, his compatriot Lando norris (McLaren).

Mercedes, seeking an eighth title in a row, leads the Constructors’ World Cup with 60 points, seven more than Red Bull, that with the contribution of the Mexican Sergio perez Hegemony will be discussed by Brackley’s team. McLaren has 41 and Ferrari is fourth, with 34.

‘Checo’, fifth after a great comeback in Bharein – where last year he celebrated his first F1 victory – came second (his best grid position in the premier class) in Imola. He was damaged by the safety car that entered after the accident Bottas and from english George Russell (Williams), who caused the red flag; and the subsequent penalty (10 seconds) for overtaking the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) with the ‘safety car’ on the track.

Pérez, however, arrives in Portugal with “motivation through the roof” and assures that “at Red Bull we are preparing the race weekend to get the most out of it, because we know that if we do everything well we have a real chance of winning the race. race”.

Sainz, fifth at Imola and eighth at Sakhir, he was sixth last year – just ahead of ‘Czech‘- in Portimao. A route of 4,653 meters, with 15 curves (nine of them to the right) to which on Sunday it is planned to do 66 laps, to complete a route of 306.5 kilometers. A track from which the Spanish Ferrari – who last week completed a 300-kilometer test at Fiorano with the 2018 car – keeps good memories of his departure, in which he went from seventh to first in the first laps in 2020 .

Alonso -author of the 32 victories that Spain has in F1 throughout its history- will face his third race, after two years away from the reine category. The Asturian driver, who did not finish, due to a brake problem, in Sakhir, points out that Portimao will be “a totally different challenge compared to Bahrain and Imola” and that his intention is to “score more points this weekend” at the Autodromo from the Algarve.