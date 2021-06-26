Verstappen tired of Red Bull speed questions

Verstappen achieved a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ championship in F1 with victory in France last weekend, overtaking the Briton on the penultimate lap.

Hamilton repeatedly referred to Red Bull’s straight-line speed at Paul Ricard, saying Mercedes couldn’t compete.

Red Bull’s performance in France came after the introduction of a new power unit of Honda, which happens to be the second engine of the year used by its pilots of the three who can ride without being penalized. But performance improvements are prohibited in power units and only modifications made for reliability reasons between different specifications are allowed.

Christian Horner said after France that he was “baffled” by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s comments on Red Bull’s power unit performance, pointing to the “much smaller rear wing” the team had been using to help your performance in a straight line.

Wolff clarified in Styria that he was not referring to the engine, but Horner responded to Hamilton’s theories.

At the press conference after his pole position this Saturday for the Styrian Grand Prix, Verstappen answered a question about the Honda engine’s performance at altitude and highlighted Red Bull’s low downforce rear wing.

“I think next time I am going to bring an impression of the difference of the rear wing that we are running, and then I am going to hand it over to all journalists,” Verstappen said.

“Because I’ve been getting these questions (for) two or three weeks, that we are very fast on the straight, and yes we are. But look at our rear wing. I don’t think it’s exactly the same.”

“Without a doubt, Honda has done a great job compared to last year. But from our first engine to the one we have now in the car, it is all reliability improvements, and there is no clear advantage in terms of pure power.

“So I’m going to turn on my printer next time, and I’m going to deliver some images.”

Verstappen managed to overtake Mercedes by two tenths of a second at the Red Bull Ring to take pole on a track where power is important due to his long straight lines.

Hamilton again referenced the straight line speed of the Red Bull RB16B after qualifying.

“They’ve got back to straight line speed here this weekend, something that is difficult for us to compete with,” said Hamilton.

“But I’m very proud of the team for keeping pushing hard and not leaving a stone unturned.”

