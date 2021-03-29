Verstappen, the rival that Hamilton and Formula 1 were looking for

03/29/2021 at 4:41 PM CEST

The World Cup has started in Bahrain with the usual victory, Lewis hamilton (Mercedes). But this time it was not ‘more of the same’. Max verstappen (Red Bull) has raised the bar after dominating the preseason, the grand prix practice sessions and the first qualifying of 2021. The Dutchman cherished a win that he only lost by a miscalculation at the end. A success that, without a doubt, would have served to multiply the interest of the championship. And it is that if the pulse Hamilton-Verstappen remains at the same level throughout the season, Formula 1 will win.

On Sunday at Sakhir race management he considered that Max was wrong when overtaking Hamilton with the four wheels of his Red Bull out of the limits of the track in the controversial turn 4. And Red Bull complied by recommending to his pilot that he return the position to Lewis. They believed that the superiority of the RB16B would allow them to recover it with three laps remaining. They underestimated the power of Mercedes’ seven-time champion: “We still had to have continued shooting until the end and took the penalty. He could have easily gotten those five seconds. I’d rather lose so than be second in this way & rdquor ;, considered the Dutchman at last shot.

To the limit

In any case, Bahrain is already history but there are another 22 races left so that the show does not decline. “Max is doing very well, me too, and he’s going to push us to the limit. I love challenges & rdquor ;, granted a beaming Lewis hamilton, after a triumphant outcome that I did not expect: “In seven laps they reach us & rdquor; he had radioed after his last pit stop. The Englishman, who this year is chasing his eighth crown, an all-time F1 record, was able to score his 96th win and deal a blow to the morale of his grown rival. “What a career, one of the most difficult of my life. Max was on top in the end and I was able to keep him by the hair & rdquor;, he acknowledged Hamilton, who thanked Mercedes for their work: “I thought we would be between 6 and 8 tenths per lap from Red Bull. The work during the week has been spectacular & rdquor ;, he added.

All in all, the champion hopes that Red Bull’s advantage continues at the next grand prix, in mid-April: “Maybe the W12 is better in Italy, but I think they will continue to have an advantage, because their rear is better and that allows them to take care of the tires & rdquor ;, he analyzed.

Verstappen For his part, he accepted the defeat and was restrained in his statements, aware that this has only just begun: “It’s a shame, but you have to get the positive side of things. We have managed to fight with them face to face and that’s great. Last year we would have been very happy with this result and this one, very disappointed. Our car is competitive and despite everything it is a good start to the season & rdquor ;, he said Max, surpassed by Mercedes’ strategy at stops and by its failure to overtake Hamilton: “After returning the position to him it was super difficult to follow him. I got into Turn 13 (lap 53 of 56) and had a big oversteer. And from then on he had no more tires to attack & rdquor ;, he explained.

The Formula 1 that the fans longed for so much has returned to the scene with an epic duel that everyone hopes will be repeated in Imola (16-18 April). Too bad you have to wait three weeks.

The ‘eater’ of companions

Max verstappen, 23, has now been in F1 for six seasons, which he arrived at as a minor, led by Helmut Marko, the fearsome Red Bull adviser, who saw in him the “new Senna”. After a first season at Toro Rosso, the talented Dutch driver was promoted to the ‘First Division’ with Red Bull when just five races had elapsed in the 2016 season. At the Spanish GP, Verstappen was left with Daniil Kvyat at the wheel. . He came and kissed the saint’. An incident involving the two Mercedes – Hamilton and Rosberg – in the first corner of the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​left Max free to make history and become the youngest winner in F1, at 18 years, 7 months and 15 days.

Despite such an irruption, either due to the deficit of his car or his own mistakes, and above all, due to the superiority of Mercedes, to Verstappen It was difficult for him to confirm the expectations placed on him by Red Bull, which has built a team to suit him, leaving his teammates on the way. Max blocked the way to Carlos Sainz in the energy drink team, he ended the patience of Daniel Ricciardo and swept away Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, in addition to the aforementioned Kvyat. This season the situation is different. For the first time the team owned by Dietrich Mateschitz has broken with its tradition of not placing a rider trained in its quarry at Red Bull and has signed the experienced Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, which has become an uncomfortable companion, but also another booster for the ultracompetitive Verstappen.