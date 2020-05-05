The Red Bull driver regrets that the first races have to be without an audience

Downplays the place where the World Cup will start

Max Verstappen played down the fact that the season can start in Austria. Although the one from the Netherlands has won the last two editions of the Spielberg GP, he points out that the important thing is to race and the least important thing is the circuit where the campaign starts.

Verstappen acknowledges that he likes the idea of ​​starting the World Cup with two races in Austria. Max is one of the favorites to start the year with victory considering that the driver who has won the last two occasions at Spielberg has been him.

“I always like to drive there and hopefully we will have two races. The last two races went very well,” says Verstappen, speaking for Servus TV.

However, Max ran in 2019 and 2018 driven by the great orange tide that accompanies him in the races. Until this year Austria was the closest GP for fans in the Netherlands, however, Max is aware that this year they will not be able to accompany him in the stands. However, Max assures that the important thing is not the fans, but the possibility of fighting for the title as soon as possible.

“Seeing all that orange tide is nice, it’s a shame that they won’t be there, anyway the important thing is that we are going to fight for the titleThat’s why I want to go out on the track as soon as possible. Hopefully it’s in Austria, but at least I’m ready to go, “he adds.

Red Bull Ring is one of the circuits traditionally of the second half of the season and Max remembers that this one usually goes better than at the beginning, however, he prefers not to anticipate events.

“Generally, we are faster in the second half of the season. I had a good feeling during the test days in Barcelona. I will see how true they are when I return to the car,” says Max to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.