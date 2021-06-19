Verstappen the fastest with the …

Max Verstappen was the fastest pilot in FP3 with Valtteri Bottas in second position ahead of Carlos Sainz, who was 3rd. Fernando Alonso qualified 7th

June 19, 2021 (13:10 CET)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) qualified first in FP3

The best lap given by Max Verstappen (Red Bull) towards the end of the session could not be beaten by any other rider. The 1’31 ”300 that the Dutch marked, left far to Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who stayed at 7 tenths. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was very close to Bottas, just 1 tenth, followed by Czech Pérez (Red Bull), Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), Lando norris (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) seventh.

Yesterday, one of the most important topics discussed was the one related to the yellow curbs located in some areas of the circuit so that the pilots do not leave the track. Some, as happened to Max Verstappen, damaged their wings, and there were complaints from most of the teams, but it has finally been decided not to remove them.

Last night, the McLaren team had to break the first of two “curfews” allowed, because they detected an error in a sensor on Ricciardo’s car.

At 12 in the morning (CET) the third free practice session began, with an ambient temperature of 25 degrees and 35 on the track, 10 less than yesterday. In the first minutes, no driver went out to shoot, they expected the asphalt to heat up even more so as to resemble the temperatures that may be found later in qualifying, which will begin at 3 in the afternoon.

After 10 minutes, Nikita Mazepin with his Haas was the first to leave, and then more drivers followed, all with the Pirelli soft compound in their respective cars, except for the two Aston Martin, who used the hard one. Yesterday it was shown that if the temperatures are very high, the soft does not last long, so it seems that the medium will be the one chosen by some for qualifying in Q2, and with it to be able to take the start. Verstappen was the last driver to hit the track.

Fernando Alonso soon led the times, although some of his main rivals, such as the two Mercedes drivers, Sainz, Gasly and Verstappen, had to give a complete lap. Then once the 20s had done several spins, Verstappen set the best time (1’32 ”337), the lowest of the weekend so far. Behind the Red Bull driver, the Mercedes de Bottas and Hamilton, Alonso 4th, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz 7th … The track was improving and Verstappen dropped to 1’32 ”024, but they took his time when he exceeded the track limits at Turn 6. It was then that Valtteri Bottas got the best time (1’32 ”309) and then lowered it even further (1’32” 047).

In Mercedes Bottas he was 2nd and Hamilton 5th

Sainz climbed to second position, just 1 tenth of Bottas, until Verstappen, 13 minutes to go, placed first, going down to 1’31 ”300, a time 7 tenths better than Bottas, without a doubt a great lap. The Red Bull man returned to the pits and said over the radio: “I think I can’t improve on that time.” And it was so. Bottas were classified behind, at 7 tenths, Sainz third at 8 tenths, Pérez, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso 7th …

The qualification will begin at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP3:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 11s 1’31.300 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 14 1’32.047 0.747

Carlos Sainz Ferrari 17 1’32.195 0.895Sergio Pérez Red Bull 15 1’32.238 0.938 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 1’32.266 1.036 Lando Norris McLaren 14 1’32.336 0.070

Fernando Alonso Alpine 15 1’32.624 1.324 Esteban Ocon Alpine 16 1’32.681 1.381 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 16 1’32.707 1.407 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 14 1’32.759 1.459 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 1’32.820 1.520 0.061 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 1’33.017 1.717 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 1’33.051 1,751 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 18 1’33,200 1,900 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 16 1’33,328 2,028 George Russell Williams 16 1’33,364 2,064 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 1’33,424 2,124 Nicholas Latifi Williams 16 1’33,584 2,284 Mick Schumacher Haas 14 1’34,143 2,843 Nikita Mazepin Haas 13 1’34,642 3,342

