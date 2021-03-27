Verstappen, the fastest in the last free practice in Bahrain

03/27/2021

On at 14:20 CET

The last free practice of this Sunday’s Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix saw the rise of Red Bull once again, with Max verstappen leading the session ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly, who sneaked into the top three with his AlphaTauri. The Dutch rider remains the big favorite to take pole position after being ahead in the training sessions.

The next Mercedes, that of Valteri Bottas, was fourth, ahead of the other Red Bull, the Czech Pérez, fifth.

Carlos Sainz made a new good session, finishing sixth. Fernando Alonso, with his Alpine, he finished the fifteenth training session.

Kimi Raikkonen was behind Sainz, followed by Ocon, Stroll and Ricciardo, which completed the top-10.

The drivers are preparing for this afternoon to start with the moment of truth, in the first qualifying tests of the season that will show us who will be the pilot who will start in pole position at the Bahrain GP.

This is how the FP3 of the Bahrain GP was: