Verstappen takes pole at the Styrian Grand Prix

06/26/2021

On at 4:39 PM CEST

Max verstappen, the current leader of the World Championship, has confirmed his bid for victory on the Red Bull-owned circuit and achieved his third pole position of the season at the Styrian Grand Prix. The pulse with the seven-time champion Lewis hamilton he continues to favor the Dutch rider, who this Sunday (3:00 pm) will start again ahead on the grid.

Verstappen has achieved two laps in his pole time (1.03.841) and Valtteri Bottas he finished second, at 0.194 with the Mercedes. Hamilton He placed third, two tenths behind, although in the race he will start second as the Finn, who was sanctioned with three grid positions for his dangerous spin in the pit lane on Friday, will be fifth.

Fernando Alonso He has made it to Q3 and will start ninth in Styria, confirming the good feelings with the Alpine in the last two rounds in Baku (6th) and France (8th). The Asturian has achieved great performance behind the wheel of an improved A521 in Austria, while his teammate Esteban Ocon has fallen eliminated at the first exchange.

Carlos Sainz has not passed Q2 with the Ferrari and will start 12th, behind the Williams of Russell. A bad result for the Madrilenian, while his partner Leclerc has been seventh.

Q1: Raikkonen, to the gravel

Qualifying started without the threat of rain, with 25.5º ambient temperature and 55º on the asphalt. Alonso, who was the last to go out on the track to avoid traffic, qualified for the next round without problems, with the eleventh fastest time, while Carlos Sainz recovered from a difficult situation to place tenth. The best time has been for Max Verstappen (1.04.489), although with Valtteri Bottas only 48 thousandths. The top ten, separated by 3 tenths, showed extreme equality. Daniel Ricciardo (1.05.1) set the cut-off time and those eliminated in this first screening have been the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Ocon with the Alpine, Latifi with the Williams and Kimi Raikkonen after their ‘excursion’ into the gravel with the Alfa Romeo at Turn 4.

Q2: Sainz, eliminated

Sergio Perez, with the soft Pirelli, led the second screen with a time of 1: 04.197. Fernando Alonso secured his place in Q3 with a magnificent lap behind the wheel of an improved Alpine, placing himself 3 tenths behind the Mexican Red Bull driver and provisionally in seventh place. “It will be the position that is but it has been fun, beautiful & rdquor ;, has valued the Asturian by radio. Carlos Sainz, who saw his fastest lap eliminated after making a mistake, was eliminated. Stroll set the cutoff time at 1: 04.663. Russell has not gone through only 8 thousandths and Vettel, Giovinazzi and Ricciardo have also been left out.

In the key of the race, tomorrow they will start with the medium Verstappen and the Mercedes, who have been able to go to Q3 with this compound, while Pérez, Norris, Alonso, Leclerc, Stroll, Tsunoda and Gasly will do it with the soft one.

Q3: The moment of truth

Pérez, Alonso, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Stroll have faced the definitive fight for pole with a set of available softs, while the rest had two games. Hamilton set the best time as soon as he got out on the track, but Verstappen, who dropped his fastest time of the weekend by 4 tenths (1.03.841), was in front of the session, ahead of his British rival and of a spectacular Lando Norris.

In the final minutes Verstappen was confirmed as the fastest and claimed his third pole of the season, after Bahrain and France.

The starting grid

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’03 “841

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’04 “067

3. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’04 “120

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’04 “168

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’04 “035 [*2º,3p. sanción]

6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’04 “236

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’04 “472

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’04 “514

9. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’04 “574

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’04 “708

11. George Russell (Williams) 1’04 “671[*Q2) [*Q2)

12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’04 “800

13. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’04 “808

14. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’04 “875

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’04 “913

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’05 “175[*Q1) [*Q1)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’05 “217

18. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’05 “429

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’06 “041

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’06 “192