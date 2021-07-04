Verstappen takes FP3 in Austria and Sergio Pérez is 7th

After leading Friday’s initial rehearsal before falling behind the Mercedes in the second, Verstappen again imposed his conditions in the third and final free practice prior to qualifying at the Red Bull circuit.

Verstappen had his first stint after the first half hour of practice on soft tires and quickly jumped to the top of the classifier with a lap of 1m04s941 that outscored Charles Leclerc, who was second at the time, by almost seven tenths.

The Dutchman would lower his own benchmark in the final minutes by turning 1m04s591 to get 0s538 out of Bottas, who placed second as Mercedes’ best after Hamilton was eliminated a 1m04s994 mark for exceeding the track limits in the curve 10.

The chronicle of the classification:

The Briton, who renewed his contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023, had to settle for third place and a better mark of 1m05s277, 0s686 than that achieved by Verstappen, his rival for the world championship this year.

The fourth place was held by Pierre Gasly, just three thousandths behind Hamilton, while Antonio Giovinazzi led his Alfa Romeo to an outstanding fifth position. Carlos Sainz finished as the best representative of Ferrari with the sixth position with a best time of 1m05s347, two thousandths of that of the Italian.

Sergio Pérez, for his part, took to the track for the first time after 20 minutes of the session on hard tires and set a first time of 1m06s828 that initially left him 13th and then improved to 1m06s217 and placed eighth, at that time at half a second. from the top, which had Lando Norris in front.

The Mexican just made a qualifying drill with soft tires with less than ten minutes to go and set a time of 1m05s489 that soon after improved to 1m05s396 to finish seventh, 0s805 from what was done by Verstappen, his Red Bull teammate. .

Fernando Alonso was eighth for Alpine, ahead of Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, who completed the first ten of the session with his Aston Martin, just ahead of Lance Stroll, his teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda, who during FP3 starred in a big mistake by losing control of his AlphaTauri at Turn 9, avoiding contact with the defenses, was 12th, followed by Esteban Ocon and George Russell, while the McLarens were barely 15 ° and 16 ° with Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

In the final part of the classifier were Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin, the latter 1s698 behind the best time obtained by Verstappen.

Session results:

Gallery: Saturday’s first photos from the Austrian F1 Grand Prix

FIA President Jean Todt, and McLaren Principal Andreas Seidl

1/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

2/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

3/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

4/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

5/45

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mechanic with poster for Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

6/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

7/45

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

8/45

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer. CEO y director de Aston Martin

9/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer. CEO y director de Aston Martin

10/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer. CEO y director de Aston Martin

11/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer. CEO y director de Aston Martin

12/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

13/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

14/45

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

15/45

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

16/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

17/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

18/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

19/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

20/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt, and McLaren Principal Andreas Seidl

21/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt, and McLaren Principal Andreas Seidl

22/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt, and McLaren Principal Andreas Seidl

23/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

FIA President Jean Todt, and McLaren Principal Andreas Seidl

24/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL35M deflectors detail

25/45

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

26/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

27/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

28/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

29/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

30/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

31/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

32/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

33/45

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

34/45

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

35/45

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

36/45

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

37/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

38/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

39/45

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

40/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

41/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

42/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

43/45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

44/45

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

45/45

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images