Verstappen takes FP3 in Austria and Sergio Pérez is 7th

After leading Friday’s initial rehearsal before falling behind the Mercedes in the second, Verstappen again imposed his conditions in the third and final free practice prior to qualifying at the Red Bull circuit.
Verstappen had his first stint after the first half hour of practice on soft tires and quickly jumped to the top of the classifier with a lap of 1m04s941 that outscored Charles Leclerc, who was second at the time, by almost seven tenths.
The Dutchman would lower his own benchmark in the final minutes by turning 1m04s591 to get 0s538 out of Bottas, who placed second as Mercedes’ best after Hamilton was eliminated a 1m04s994 mark for exceeding the track limits in the curve 10.
The chronicle of the classification:
The Briton, who renewed his contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023, had to settle for third place and a better mark of 1m05s277, 0s686 than that achieved by Verstappen, his rival for the world championship this year.
The fourth place was held by Pierre Gasly, just three thousandths behind Hamilton, while Antonio Giovinazzi led his Alfa Romeo to an outstanding fifth position. Carlos Sainz finished as the best representative of Ferrari with the sixth position with a best time of 1m05s347, two thousandths of that of the Italian.
Also read:
Sergio Pérez, for his part, took to the track for the first time after 20 minutes of the session on hard tires and set a first time of 1m06s828 that initially left him 13th and then improved to 1m06s217 and placed eighth, at that time at half a second. from the top, which had Lando Norris in front.
The Mexican just made a qualifying drill with soft tires with less than ten minutes to go and set a time of 1m05s489 that soon after improved to 1m05s396 to finish seventh, 0s805 from what was done by Verstappen, his Red Bull teammate. .
Fernando Alonso was eighth for Alpine, ahead of Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, who completed the first ten of the session with his Aston Martin, just ahead of Lance Stroll, his teammate.
Yuki Tsunoda, who during FP3 starred in a big mistake by losing control of his AlphaTauri at Turn 9, avoiding contact with the defenses, was 12th, followed by Esteban Ocon and George Russell, while the McLarens were barely 15 ° and 16 ° with Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.
In the final part of the classifier were Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin, the latter 1s698 behind the best time obtained by Verstappen.
Session results:
