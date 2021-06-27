Verstappen sweeps Red Bull home and stretches his lead

Max verstappen capped off the perfect weekend for Red Bull with a victory from pole over Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman, who is already 18 points ahead of the seven-time champion, was unrivaled. The podium was completed by a Valtteri Bottas who had to support Sergio Pérez until the final meters.

For the Spanish it was a good race, especially for a Carlos Sainz who started 12th and finished 6th. Fernando Alonso He has already had three consecutive races in the points after finishing 9th on a circuit that he is not very good at.

Output: Verstappen holds

The poleman Verstappen knew how to resist the first position with a good start in which he held Hamilton without problems, powerless to try to catch him. Behind, Norris held third place until he began to run out of power, which caused him to lose two positions to Pérez and a Bottas in need of a good result.

Behind, Fernando Alonso became a first-person viewer of the skirmishes between Charles Leclerc Y Pierre Gasly, which ended with the French leaving for a touch with the Monegasque who punctured a tire. The Asturian resisted well until he encountered a Lance Stroll to whom he did not fight.

As the race stabilized, Alonso began to give up time with Stroll, possibly trying to conserve tires, while behind George Russell tried to hunt him down without success. The performance of the tires marked this part of the race, until the pit stops began.

Russell is eliminated from the points, Pérez loses the podium

When the stops came they weren’t good for two pilots who needed them. Russell he left 18 seconds (they had to load the hydraulics), while Pérez also did not have a good stop due to a problem with the left rear tire.

That caused Bottas to happen to him, something that did not occur in the respective squad leaders, since Verstappen he held the top spot without a problem. The one that stretched his pit stop the most was Carlos Sainz, that seeing that he could not fight on the court, he played it by strategy.

Ferrari gets the strategy right

This time the plan went well for Ferrari (and that is already news), since Sainz not only left ahead of the train that Alonso had commanded so far, but he was also able to overtake Stroll on the track due to the better condition of his tires .

Key was the moment in which Sainz stopped: just when Hamilton was doubling that group. The best pace at the end of the race, both from Madrid and later from Leclerc, allowed the Scuderia to gain places until it reached a more than optimal 6th and 7th place. Given what his options were in this career, he can be classified as outstanding.

Rain arrives?

With the threat of rain looming under a very black cloud, Hamilton pitted for the fastest lap on the softs. He succeeded, but the second place was little.

The final arreón of ‘Checo’ on Bottas fell short, although it did fear for the third place of the Finn until the final meters.

Styrian Grand Prix Race times table

The Red Bull Ring repeats as the stage next week with the Austrian GP.