Verstappen ‘stolen’ to benefit Hamilton?

The first race of the 2021 Formula 1 season was resolved with a final duel between Lewis hamilton and Max verstappen that he already brought controversy. The seven-time champion won the Bahrain GP thanks to the fact that the Dutchman gave him back the position he had won on the track … or, rather, outside of it.

Although initially it seemed that something was wrong with the Red bull, by radio it was confirmed what happened and that by all appearances it was something very unusual: Verstappen had been allowed to readjust. The young Dutchman’s track engineer warned him that he had to let the Mercedes after overtaking occurred outside of curve 4, which from the beginning of the weekend had already been the subject of controversy.

WHAT A FINAL! Verstappen had gone with the knife between his teeth, he had passed Hamilton on the track, but had to let him pass following instructions from his team What a start to the season! # BahrainDAZNF1 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/17CONQAA1d – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) March 28, 2021

This is where Formula 1 politics comes in. The FIA ​​had established that I was not going to establish punishment for going over the track limits at that point, but several teams complained as, in previous years, they had already verified that this was a perfect overtaking point. Among others, of Lewis hamilton.

Red Bull started complain about what to overtake outside it should be punished in the event of an overshooting … but the FIA ​​warned that it was not going to yield.

Because, it is surprising that the radio notice of the commissioners to Red Bull was, precisely, that in case he did not return the overtaking he would be sanctioned. Mercedes took it with humor.

Even Hamilton himself was surprised by this decision and the incongruity of the commissioners. “I think it’s very confusing,” summed up the winner of the race at the subsequent press conference. “On most tracks, we can’t put four wheels off the white line, but this weekend and on that particular corner we couldn’t do it on Friday, (you can step on the line but you can’t pass it completely), but in the race yes “he explained.

“That was what had been written. It is quite a different curve when you have to do one or the other line and it is faster when you can go off. But when you are overtaking, you cannot overtake off the track. Halfway through the race they basically changed their minds. And all of a sudden, he was not allowed to get off that white line. It’s fine for me, I think it was faster in the end, and it actually helped me to take care of my tires. I am grateful for that warning (to Red Bull and Verstappen). And ultimately it meant that Max couldn’t pass off the track, “admitted Hamilton.