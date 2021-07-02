Verstappen starts commanding and Carlos Sainz, 3rd

Austria is definitely friendly territory for Red Bull and Max Verstappen has resumed activity at the Austrian GP in the same place where the Styrian GP ended, leading. But this time it was the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who completed the top-3 with Lewis Hamilton only seventh.

The gaps have remained very narrow this morning as most of the teams have spent this session checking out how the new rear tires perform, a more robust specification, which Pirelli has brought to this highly fueled Grand Prix.

The Alpines got off to a slow start, with Esteban Ocon as the 11th fastest of this first session in which Fernando Alonso was dropped, literally leaving his steering wheel to the Chinese Guanyu Zhou in his first official session in Formula 1. The Chinese driver finished at 4 tenths of Esteban, a respectable time for his first official outing. The other two rookies, Callum Ilott for Giovinazzi for Alfa Romeo and Roy Nissany for Russell at Williams finished 14th and 18th. For Free 2 the starting drivers will take back their steering wheel.

Red Bull started with the softs and switched to the prototypes, with which Verstappen set the mark of 1’05.558 in the first half of the session, before improving on the soft ones to 1’05 ”143 with 25 minutes to go. it did not improve and no one surpassed. Less than three tenths were the Ferraris: Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third ahead of Valtteri Bottas (three tenths) completing the top-5 Tsunoda.

FREE CLASSIFICATION1

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:05.143 (37 gyros)

2. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 05.409 (33)

3. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:05.431 (33)

4. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 05.445 (31)

5. Yuki Tsotaka (JPN / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 05.474 (35)

6. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN / Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1: 05.586 (28)

7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:05.709 (32)

Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 05.726 (31)

9. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 05.726 (36)

10. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 05.880 (28)

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:05.980 (30)

12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 06.181 (31)

13. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:06.203 (30)

14. Guanyu Zhou (CHN/Alpine-Renault) 1:06.414 (29)

15. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1: 06.444 (28)

16. Callum Ilott (GBR/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1:06.564 (23)

17. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 06.583 (29)

18. Roy Nissany (ISR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:06.683 (34)

19. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:06.978 (36)

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari) 1:07.316 (30)