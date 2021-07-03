Verstappen starts at the top in Austria ahead of Ferrari and Pérez is eighth

Verstappen appears to have started the second weekend of competition at the Red Bull Ring circuit exactly where he left off last Sunday: dominating the action behind the wheel of his RB16B.

The Dutchman, who this time will be able to enjoy the support of many of his compatriots from the Netherlands in the stands due to the possibility of the presence of fans, led practically the entire practice until closing with a best time of 1m05s143.

The activity started with 18 degrees of ambient temperature, which on the track reached up to 31 °, conditions much cooler than in the Styrian GP, ​​and with Pirelli testing a prototype tire that each team had to use at least one moment of activity. The Italian supplier also brought softer compounds than last week.

Pierre Gasly set the pace at the start with a lap of 1m06s375 that would be eliminated for exceeding the limits of the track at Turn 10, leaving Verstappen at the top with 1m06s640 starting on the soft compound for the Dutchman.

The Frenchman would then get revenge with a lap of 1m06s054 on medium tires and Pérez was second three tenths behind, relegating Verstappen, who however would soon lead again by turning at 1m06s007.

After a yellow flag moment for a Lance Stroll off-track as he passed through the gravel between Turns 6 and 7 and lost control of his car, Verstappen, with the prototype tire, carried his mark to 1m05s558, being almost medium second faster than Pérez, who had been 24 thousandths of his garage partner moments before.

The Mexican would be overtaken by the AlphaTauri of Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, the latter recovering after a pass through the gravel but Carlos Sainz, with his Ferrari, would break the 1-2-3-4 of the Honda engines by placing third, to four tenths from the top.

The Mercedes, on the other hand, were among those that gave the most laps with the prototype tire but did not set significant times, which left Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the bottom of the classifier in 19th and 20th positions.

At the beginning of the second half of the session, Hamilton put the softs in his W12 and advanced from last to third with 1m05s892, although he encountered some traffic at the end when he reached Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo … driven in this FP1 by Callum Illot . The British also asked the team for a change of steering wheel in radio communication with his team.

Stroll seemed to demand his luck for others when he had another mistake losing the rear of his Aston Martin in Turn 10, getting inches from touching the tire bumper and causing a new yellow flag.

In the midst of a series of soft tire improvements, Verstappen turned in 1m05s143, which would be the best of this practice, to stay on top, now followed by Sainz, Tsunoda and a surprising Kimi Raikkonen, who was four tenths behind. Red Bull’s.

Perez, for his part, lowered his personal best to 1m05s949 when placing the soft compound but this left him on the verge of falling outside the Top 10 before improving to 1m05s726 to advance to seventh place, 0s583 behind Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc accompanied Ferrari’s advance by placing second, relegating his teammate Sainz by 22 thousandths, while Bottas threatened with a great time but lost in the end to finish fifth, shortly after Hamilton, with the other Mercedes, almost had a contact with Nikita Mazepin at Turn 3 while coming on a fast lap and the Russian on a warm-up.

Going into the final ten minutes of the first test the Mercedes improved to place Bottas in fourth place, three-tenths behind the lead, while Hamilton was seventh. Shortly after, the two Brackley riders starred in several long passes with tire lock included in turn one, suffering to put temperature on the softs.

Verstappen would remain unbeatable at the top of the classifier with his lap of 1m05s143, followed by the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, two tenths behind the championship leader, while Tsunoda and Raikkonen lagged behind Bottas.

“Checo” Pérez was eighth with the second Red Bull ahead of Gasly – both set identical times but the Frenchman did it later – and Lando Norris completed the top ten as the best representative of McLaren, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and the second car of Woking at the hands of Daniel Ricciardo.

The Aston Martins came in 13th and 15th with Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, with Chinese Guanyu Zhou in between the two taking Fernando Alonso’s place in the Spanish Alpine for this first practice.

Illot was 16th in his intervention for Alfa Romeo, one place ahead of Mick Schumacher’s Haas, while Roy Nissany, driving George Russell’s Williams, edged out Nicholas Latifi, the other man from the Grove team, and Mazepin. , last with the second Haas.

Session results:

Gallery: Photos from Thursday Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

