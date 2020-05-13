Max clearly bets on Sainz as Leclerc’s future partner

The Red Bull man makes it clear that he will not be the one to occupy the seat of Vettel

Max Verstappen makes his bets on who will take the Ferrari seat next season. The Red Bull driver discards Daniel Ricciardo and sees Carlos Sainz as a clear favorite.

Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo have been on the short list of candidates to replace Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, however, the Spanish has won integers in recent days and has won the battle against the Australian. The McLaren driver is at the gates of Maranello. It only remains to close the last fringes of the agreement and it is expected that his transfer will be official this week.

On the news of Vettel’s departure from Ferrari, David Coulthard asked Verstappen who he saw as the favorite for the red seat. “Do you think they will keep a surname that sounds Italian or someone with a surname that sounds Spanish?”, Hinting at Ricciardo and Sainz respectively.

“I think it will not be the last name that sounds Italian. It will be seen, in the end it is only an assumption. We have to wait and see what happens, “says Max in a conversation with Coulthard.

Max has carefully followed the ‘silly season’ and although he prefers to wait for how the situation develops, he does anticipate that he will not be the one to occupy the Ferrari seat.

“There were already some rumors wondering if Vettel would continue with Ferrari or not, well, today he is out. I think very soon we will find out who will be the replacement,” he says.

“I can definitely tell you it won’t be me. They asked me if I was going to go to Ferrari, but the answer is no, “he says.

“It is what it is. Someone else has the opportunity to drive now for Ferrari and of course it is a great team; I am sure they will make the right decision about the next driver. Let’s see what happens,” says Max to finish .

