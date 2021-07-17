Verstappen scores the best in FP2 at Silverstone and Pérez is fifth

On a different weekend for Formula 1 at Silverstone with the sprint race debut, Saturday’s action began with a second practice focused solely on pacing over long runs.

However, as the cars were parked after the qualifying session on Friday, the focus for FP2 was on finalizing the performance of the different tire compounds for both the sprint race and the big race. Sunday award.

Unlike the best times on Friday, which reached 1m26s, Esteban Ocon led the first minutes of the third practice with a record of 1m31s878 marked with soft tires, until after the first 15 minutes “Checo” Pérez stopped the Stopwatch at 1m31s382 carrying the media in his Red Bull.

Also read:

The Mexican would not last long at the top, since as expected Verstappen jumped to first place with his first fastest lap, of 1m30s428 with media, being the last driver to score a time.

Pérez would then approach his teammate with a lap of 1m31s074, while the Mercedes were in fourth and sixth position, with Nikita Mazepin’s Haas dividing Bottas and Hamilton, marking how difficult to take the times as a reference to the except at that moment in the second practice session: the Russian was the last in the classification on Friday and at that moment the fastest one was in front.

Then there would be another two eliminated in Q1, Yuki Tsunoda and Nicholas Latifi, who made the top five by taking advantage of the soft tires on their respective cars.

Entering the second half hour of practice, Pérez lowered his mark to 1m30s800 to be 0s372 behind Verstappen on medium 14-lap tires, this despite having reported minutes before that his RB16B behaved nervous in the wind, especially on slow curves.

Verstappen would move away from the Guadalajara driver by turning in 1m29s902 and shortly after Ferrari broke Red Bull’s 1-2 with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz placing themselves between the Dutch and the Mexican.

With 15 minutes to go, and while the Mercedes had already completed a good number of laps on the soft and hard tires with both Hamilton and Bottas, Red Bull sent Perez out on the softs and Verstappen on the hard ones after focus all practice on the media with both cars.

The latter part of the session saw no improvement in times, leaving Verstappen at the top with his benchmark of 1m29s902, followed by Leclerc at 0s375 and Sainz at 0s605.

The fourth place was held by Esteban Ocon, ahead of Pérez and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton posted the eighth best time of the second practice, followed by Bottas – he spun once the session was over – and Pierre Gasly, who completed the top ten.

Session results:

