Verstappen rules in France and Alonso reacts

06/18/2021

On at 4:29 PM CEST

Max verstappen (Red Bull) led the second free practice session of the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit with a time of 1.32.872, although with a minimum advantage of just 8 thousandths of a second over the first of the Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, who in the morning had been the fastest in the first free practice.Lewis hamilton has set the third best record, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz closing the ‘top 8’.

After Red Bull’s lead on the Monaco and Baku street circuits, Verstappen, current World Cup leader, he fears that the Mercedes will regain their hegemony on conventional tracks such as Paul Ricard’s, where the ‘silver arrows’ have routinely performed at their best. Hence, the Dutchman has made an effort to finish the day ahead of his direct rivals, to whom he has issued a warning.

Mazepin has caused the first yellow flag of the session. The Russian has been crossed at the exit of the 15 after starring in a spin in the middle of the line. Fortunately, he has been able to recover without difficulty.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

In a less rugged session than the morning session, also Verstappen He has starred in some track exit, yes, less cumbersome than driving to the limit in the escape routes of Hamilton.

Although Friday’s reading is not significant, it is worth noting the good news in Alpine. At the home grand prize for the brand, Alonso and Ocon have started with a good rhythm and Fernando, with the soft, has been located just two tenths of Hamilton. The step forward of the A521 on this circuit seems evident, although the fight in the middle zone with McLaren, Ferrari and Alpha Tauri to enter Q3 tomorrow is shaping up more than tight.

Times (FP2):

1.Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’32 “872

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “008

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 0 “253

4. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 0 “468

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 0 “678

6. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 0 “813

7. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 0 “824

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 0 “826

9. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 0 “914

10. Lando Norris (McLaren) at 0 “950

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 0 “959

12. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 1 “049

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 1 “083

14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1 “207

15. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1 “575

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 1 “760

17. George Russell (Williams) at 2 “394

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 2 “459

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 3 “640

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 3 “679