Verstappen rules in FP1 of the Styrian GP ahead of Gasly and Pérez is 13th

With 23 degrees of ambient temperature and 46 degrees on the track, the first practice session began at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which this weekend receives the Grand Prix of Styria.

Quickly 15 of the 20 drivers hit the circuit, most on soft tires but also some on hard ones, and Robert Kubica, taking over from Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo for this initial test, caused a brief yellow flag period around the corner. 3.

Hamilton set the fastest lap after completing the first five minutes with 1m07s454, although Verstappen soon took that reference to 1m06s936 and then to 1m06s511, with Gasly, Pérez and Tsunoda also taking the lead of the Mercedes driver in a 1-2-3- 4 of the Honda engines at 20 minutes.

Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, starred in a spin when he stepped on the curb of turn one and his Ferrari was stopped on the pits exit when Valtteri Bottas came out, who had to brake and wait for the Spanish to resume his march.

Hamilton was the first among the leaders to mount soft tires and took the opportunity to get back to the front with a time of 1m06s390 and Bottas was with him in fourth position, three tenths higher.

Fernando Alonso placed second with a lap of 1m06s475 but his time was eliminated for exceeding the limits of the track at Turn 9, which brought the two-time Spanish champion back to 15th place.

Shortly after reaching the middle of practice, Bottas moved Hamilton from the top of the classifier with a time of 1m06s386, being four thousandths of a second faster than his teammate, but Hamilton did not take long to respond with a time of 1m06s332 to return. to the first place, at the same time that Tsunoda got third with the AlphaTauri.

Then Gasly gave himself the pleasure of taking first place by turning at 1m06s166 on his first lap on softs, but seconds later Verstappen relegated him to second place by stopping the clock at 1m05s910, while Bottas, who came with a record in the The first two sets, he came off slightly in the last corner and, although he was losing time but getting second, the lap was eliminated for exceeding the track limits.

“Checo” Pérez, meanwhile, did not round off a great lap in his first outing on the softs -1m06s696- and fell out of the top ten in the qualifier before starring in a spin by stepping lightly on the gravel at Turn 4 in his second exit, having to return to the pits.

The final 15 minutes were used by all teams to work with more fuel in the cars with the race in mind on Sunday, with Red Bull and Mercedes dividing their drivers on the compounds. Verstappen and Hamilton middle, while Pérez and Bottas concentrated on the soft.

At the checkered flag, Verstappen claimed the best of the first practice in the final qualifier with his lap of 1m05s910, followed by Gasly at 0s256.

Mercedes had to settle for third and fourth places for Hamilton and Bottas, four tenths behind Verstappen, followed by Tsunoda and the Alpine of Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Lance Stroll finished eighth as the best Aston Martin representative, while Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc completed the top ten, the latter being only a thousandth faster than Sainz, his Ferrari teammate.

The activity for the Styrian Grand Prix will continue this Friday with the second practice session, during which it could rain. Enter here to know the hours in Latin America.

Session results:

