Verstappen repeats best time with …

Between the 1st and 15th classified of the second session there was only 1 second of distance. Verstappen was the fastest again, Alonso 5th and Sainz 11th.

June 25, 2021 (16:10 CET)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set the best time again in the afternoon

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was once again the fastest in the Red Bull Ring, this time with a better time of 1’05 ”412, only 4 tenths better than the one he set in the morning in FP1. Behind were Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), with Fernando Alonso (Alpine) in fifth position at 4 tenths. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) qualified further, eleventh. The time difference between the pilots was very little, between 1st and 15th, there was only 1 second.

FP2 started with serious rain threats, although only a few drops fell. As happened in the morning in FP1, the riders mounted the medium and hard compounds at the beginning of the session. Pierre Gasly, who qualified second in the morning, had to stay in the pits, as problems were detected in the power unit of his Alpha Tauri.

This was the circuit just before the start of FP2

But after a few minutes it started to rain something, although the track was for “slick” tires. Some pilots spun, as was the case with Czech Pérez, and also of Carlos Sainz, the second of the day. The Spaniard had hard tires, he returned to his garage, the mechanics verified that everything was fine, and he returned to the track.

Carlos Sainz’s second spin of the day

Only a few drops had fallen, when Valtteri Bottas hit the track on soft tires, and at that moment Max Verstappen placed first on Pirelli’s hard compound. And Bottas climbed to second place at 59 thousandths of Verstappen.

Once the rest of the drivers mounted the soft tire, the leadership changed: the two Aston Martin of Vettel and Stroll placed 1st and 2nd, then it was Hamilton, Ocon … while Alonso was 3rd, just 37 thousandths of his partner. Ocon was short-lived first, Verstappen snatched the FP2 lead from him by scoring 1’05 ”412.

When it had passed the first half hour of FP2, Verstappen followed first, followed by Ricciardo, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso 5th, Vettel, Norris, with Sainz 10th. From then on, some riders opted to reattach some hard or medium tires, and do long runs. Was when Valtteri Bottas, who put on some hard Pirellis, spun out of his garage area because the tires were cold. Something incredible that was also investigated.

An incredible top by Bottas in the pit lane

Another thing that was incredible: the little difference between the pilots, since the first (Verstappen) to the fifteenth (Tsunoda) were only one second apart.

The day ended, with the best time for Verstappen, followed by Ricciardo, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso stayed with the fifth best position, while Sainz suffered, and finished eleventh.

On Saturday the action will begin at 12 noon (CET) with the FP3 dispute.

CLASSIFICATION FP2:

1 Max Verstappen 37v 1’05.412 237.644 2 Daniel Ricciardo 35 1’05.748 0.336 3 Esteban Ocon 35 1’05.790 0.378 4 Lewis Hamilton 35 1’05.796 0.384

5 Fernando Alonso 39 1’05.827 0.4156 Sebastian Vettel 38 1’05.934 0.522 7 Lando Norris 39 1’05.994 0.582 8 Lance Stroll 36 1’06.079 0.667 9 Sergio Perez 36 1’06.089 0.677 10 Antonio Giovinazzi 37 1’06.145 0.733

11 Carlos Sainz 39 1’06.147 0.73512 Valtteri Bottas 32 1’06.251 0.839 13 Charles Leclerc 39 1’06.270 0.858 14 Kimi Raikkonen 41 1’06.297 0.885 15 Yuki Tsunoda 39 1’06.451 1.039 16 George Russell 39 1’06.628 1.216 17 Mick Schumacher 29 1’06.886 1.474 18 Nikita Mazepin 30 1’07,404 1,992 19 Nicholas Latifi 32 1’07,669 2,257 20 Pierre Gasly –

