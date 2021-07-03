Verstappen regains control in Austria’s free third

07/03/2021

On at 13:21 CEST

The Austrian Grand Prix Saturday started with the news of Lewis Hamilton’s renewal for two more seasons with Mercedes. But once on the track the Briton was unable to endorse his provisional lead on the timesheets, after being the fastest on Friday. Max Verstappen has taken the lead of the classification in the third free practice, with a best lap of 1.04.591, with Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton, half a second.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) He finished the last free trial at the Red Bull Ring in sixth position, seven tenths behind Verstappen, although the Madrilenian is fifth in race pace according to F1 estimates.

For its part, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished eighth, preceded by Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), 8 tenths behind the fastest. Charles Leclerc was ninth, just ahead of Aston Martin who want to get back in the fight in Austria.

Verstappen, who already dominated the first free practice, has regained control in Austria awaiting the decisive fight for pole position, which will take place from 3:00 p.m. (DAZN). The World Cup leader is clearly a favorite after winning on this stage last week and the wide advantage he has taken over the Mercedes in the latter free practice.

Austrian GP. Free Practice 3:

1.Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’04 “591

2.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) + 0 “538

3.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0 “686

4.Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +0 “689

5.Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +0 “754

6.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0 “756

7. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) +0 “805

8.Fernando Alonso (Alpine) + “843

9.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0 “893

10.Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +0 “951

11.Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +0 “955

12.Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +0 “970

13.Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1 “083

14.George Russell (Williams) +1 “103

15.Lando Norris (McLaren) +1 “109

16. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) +1 “134

17.Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) +1 “156

18.Mick Schumacher (Haas) +1 “487

19.Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +1 “514

20.Nikita Mazepin (Haas) +1 “698