Verstappen questions the meaning of FP2 without being able to touch the car

The proof of the F1 A sprint race format at this weekend’s British Grand Prix has resulted in an entirely different schedule, qualifying taking place on Friday.

But although that means that the cars are already in parc fermé conditions, so no major changes can take place, F1 has decided to hold a second and final free practice session before Saturday’s sprint race.

The only value of the session was allowing the teams to do long runs to better understand tire life.

However, Verstappen, who was the fastest in the second practice, has questioned this measure, since he considered there was nothing to aspire to in the session because the set-up of the cars was already defined.

“What I find strange is that you do qualifying and then you can’t change anything in the car,” he told Ziggo Sport from the Netherlands.

“Then you have other free practices and then the sprint race. So I think: why not put those second free practices aside, since they don’t really matter?

F1 chose to impose the parc fermé from the Friday afternoon session, rather than the sprint race, because it did not want to open the door for teams to show up with specially made cars for qualifying.

Verstappen also said Friday was “weird” as qualifying didn’t feel as intense as it usually does.

“It’s one more Friday,” he said. “But instead of FP2 you have a qualifying session, which doesn’t count as pole. So it’s a bit weird, of course.”

“It feels a little weird to do a qualifying where there’s nothing at stake. You don’t have that pole feeling or whatever. But I hope we can attack on Saturday, we’ll see.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start Saturday’s sprint race test from second on the grid, after being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton on Friday.

After suffering excessive understeer that left him far from comfortable with his car, Verstappen acknowledged that a combination of changing track temperatures and an overly large rear wing hurt his team in front of Mercedes.

“I wasn’t expecting that much grip and ultimately I think we’ve put too much rear wing on as well,” he said. “But the track was really a lot faster all of a sudden in qualifying, especially in the slow corners.”

“Now there are so many deep corners, you can’t gain much time in those fast corners anymore. It just wasn’t ideal.

