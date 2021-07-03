Verstappen puts everyone in their place after the Free

Champion Lewis Hamilton did well not to trust this Friday about what happened in the first day of Free Practice for the Austrian F1 GP in which the Mercedes finished at the top of the table and he put two tenths to his maximum rival Max Verstappen. This Saturday the Dutchman has taken the lap and the rhythm that he had in his pocket and has turned the situation around putting everyone in their place. He has been unapproachable to a lap with his 1’04 ”591 and has put more than half a second to his Mercedes rivals to a lap and has a pace of three tenths higher than them

In the best of the only 15 laps he has given – he has not entered the track in the first 30 minutes – Verstappen has covered, with a soft tire, the 4,318 meters of the Spielberg circuit in 1’04 ”541, 538 thousandths less than Bottas and 686 than Lewis Hamilton, the man he precedes in the general classification by 18 points and who this Saturday was news for his renewal until 2023 with Mercedes.

Ferrari has put Carlos Sainz (6th) and Charles Leclerc (9th) in the top-10 and Alpine only Fernando Alonso (8th) with his teammate Esteban Ocon 13th.

Red Bull, which also leads Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, is chasing its fifth victory in a row. Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole on the same circuit last Sunday and the temperatures this Saturday are being similar to then after a Friday in which there was a drop of 10ºc. Verstappen’s teammate, Mexican Sergio Pérez, was seventh fastest.