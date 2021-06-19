Verstappen, pole leader in France

06/19/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Max verstappen (Red Bull) has signed pole position for the French Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2021 calendar, at the Paul Ricard circuit. In a session in which the two Spanish riders have shone, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, both in Q3, Verstappen, current leader of the World Cup, It was the fastest (1.29.990) and this Sunday (3pm, DAZN Movistar F1) he will open the grid at the Le Castellet circuit. It is the second pole for the Dutch driver this season, after the one he achieved in Bahrain.

Alonso and Ricciardo, who only had one new set of softs left, started the final Q3 on the medium tire on the first attempt, while the rest took the C4 on the track. With the soft Pirelli, Verstappen has set an impressive time already on his first attempt (1.30.325), with Hamilton nailing his time of Q2, to three tenths.

The last minutes have been frantic and the pulse of Red Bull and Mercedes has intensified, clearly favoring the former. Verstappen He has lowered his time in an anthological final stint, being the only driver on the track to lower the 1.30 barrier. Seven-tenths champion Lewis Hamilton was left behind, followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas, third, at 0.385.

Sergio perez finished fourth, behind his Red Bull teammate and the two ‘silver arrows’, while Carlos Sainz, splendid, he finished as the ‘best of the rest’ in fifth position. For its part, Fernando Alonso he has placed ninth in the home race for Alpine.

Q1: Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher accidentsYuki tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) was knocked out after crashing early in Q1, causing the first red flag. The Japanese approached Turn 1 very aggressive on the piano, lifted the left rear wheel and went against the wall.

It was not the only incident. Also Mick schumacher (Haas) hit laterally, with only 22 “to go, and the session had to be stopped again.

Max verstappen (Red Bull), who had already led Free Practice 2 and 3, has started the qualifying round very strong and has scored the best time of the weekend so far (1.31.001) at the wheel of Red Bull, although the champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) on his second fastest lap, he was two tenths behind the Dutchman.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) didn’t have a problem going to the next round. In addition to Tsunoda, have been eliminated in this first sieve Latifi (Williams), Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Mazepin (Haas) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin). Schumacher he leaves Q2 with one car less and tomorrow he will start from 15th position.

Q2: Sainz and Alonso, forwardValtteri Bottas has set the best time in the second round at the wheel of the Mercedes (1.30.735), in which Carlos Sainz (5th) has secured the pass to the final Q3 without as many problems as his teammate Charles Leclerc (9th), author of the last two poles in Monaco and Baku.

Fernando Alonso He confirmed the good feelings that both he and Alpine offered on Friday. The Asturian rider has achieved access to Q3 with the eighth fastest time, while his teammate Esteban Ocon has not been able to accompany him and has been left out of the fight for pole with Sebastian vettel (Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and George Russell (Williams).

Q3: Second pole for VerstappenMax verstappen He has not given a choice and since his first round he has been in front of Q3. The Dutchman did not have enough and has not let his guard down before the final attack of the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas, which he has left at 2 and 3 tenths, respectively, with a record time of 1.29.990 that has earned him his second pole this year and the fifth of his career.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Carlos SainzFifth after the two Red Bulls and Mercedes, he was very satisfied: “We are on the right track. Let’s see if tomorrow we get the strategy and the start right. First ‘qualy’ clean and as the races go by I feel more comfortable with the car. As for the tires, there wasn’t much of a difference between medium and soft. In the end, the squishy surprised us all by the results, and I’ll go out with him tomorrow. so happy. It helped that there were no red flags in Q3. Little by little I am improving, which is something natural. “

The starting grid of the French GP

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’29 “990

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’30 “248

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’30 “376

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’30 “445

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’30 “840

6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’30 “868

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’30 “987

8. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’31 “252

9. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’31 “340

10. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’31 “382

11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’31 “736 (* Q2)

12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’31 “767

13. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’31 “813

14. George Russell (Williams) 1’32 “065

15. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’32 “942

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’33 “062 (* Q1)

17. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 “354

18. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’33 “554

19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 2’12 “584

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) ST