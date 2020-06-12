Think that the silver arrows have made a leap in quality during this break

Regrets that they will run without fans in the first races

Max Verstappen expects the RB16 to be up to Mercedes this season. The one from the Netherlands wants to become the youngest world champion in history and for this he needs a good weapon that allows him to fight wheel to wheel with the Mercedes W11 of the reigning world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen hopes that his biggest opponents, Mercedes, will give a lot of war when the season starts again, but he thinks they will be up to it.

“We have to wait and see what will happen at the beginning of the season, given that we have not had races in the last six months. The cars will have improvements, I am sure. I hope a lot from Mercedes and I also hope that we are close to themVerstappen said in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

The Red Bull man had no problem staying active during the break, with physical training and many hours of simulation. All that work makes him look even more fit than at the Australian Grand Prix.

“My coach returned to Monaco, so I have trained well for a few weeks, perhaps even better than before because now we have more time to train. I think I am more fit than I am in Australia.

In closing, Max recalls his triumph last year at the Red Bull Ring, a victory he will not soon forget. He also admits that it will be difficult to run again on a track without fans.

“Without fans it will be something completely different, but I think we only need a few laps to get our rhythm back. We have been running for so long that these three or four months of hiatus will not be a problem. Last year we experienced something incredible in Austria, I motivated in an incredible way, it’s a shame there are races without fans“Max has expressed to close.

