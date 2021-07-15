“Verstappen lengthened Hamilton’s F1 career”

CoulthardA winner of 13 grands prix, he said he has seen “a different Lewis in this challenge” and believes the Mercedes driver is “very motivated” by the fight for the title.

Red Bull leads the constructors’ championship with 286 points ahead of this weekend’s race at Silverstone, leading Mercedes by 44 points, while Verstappen’s 182 points in the drivers standings put him 32 ahead of Hamilton.

Coulthard also said he believes Verstappen and his team have “prolonged” Hamilton’s F1 career.

“What I’ve observed, if you look at the last couple of races he’s lost, he’s been a lot calmer and a lot more magnanimous in defeat than we’ve seen,” said the Scotsman.

“Sometimes when he was beaten by Nico (Rosberg) when they were teammates, he would get a little garish, he would get a little goofy as a spoiled child, billionaire race car driver.”

“I haven’t seen that. What I’ve seen is elegance, I’ve seen confidence, I’ve seen a different Lewis in this challenge.”

“So, I think he’s really enjoying the challenge. Of course he wants a title, who doesn’t? Of course he wants to win, who doesn’t? But he’s already won a lot.”

“I think the fact that he’s signed for another two years shows he’s very motivated by the challenge.”

“I think Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year have lengthened his career, I really believe it, because if he doesn’t win this year, I don’t think he will go to the (European) winter crying out.”

“I think he’ll say ‘you know what, as a team we haven’t delivered, how can we do better next year?'”

“I think he is a pure breed pilot, because of the way he has been brought up by his family, with total concentration and dedication.”

“I think he loves it, really, and I think the fact that he’s not winning right now is lengthening his career.”

Coulthard also said it feels “a bit like Mercedes has to perform this weekend, like Lewis has to perform this weekend” after Verstappen won the last three races, one in France and then two in Austria.

“I’m very curious, because Toto (Wolff) obviously believes in the performance of the car,” he said.

“The team has done so much analysis and understood where their cars are performing well relative to the competition that they will have done the simulations and they will know with reasonable precision, regardless of weather and other factors and variables, what performance they can expect. “.

“So it seems that Mercedes has to give up this weekend, it seems like Lewis has to give up, because Max is not afraid of anyone, he is a born winner, he is on the crest of the wave right now, and he is not going to let up. intimidate by a bunch of British flags. “

“But I think Lewis is someone who responds in a similar way to Nigel Mansell to local support and who really believes he can lift it up.”

“I think it is a really important weekend for the championship.”