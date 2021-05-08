Verstappen leads the last free trial at the Circuit

05/08/2021

On at 13:25 CEST

Max verstappen has shown the ‘claws’ in the third free trial of the Spanish Grand Prix, the fourth round of the World Cup, which is being held this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Dutch Red Bull driver has exceeded the time of Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) in the last bars of the morning session, which took place in quite hot conditions, with 23ºC in the ambient and 36ºC on the track.

Verstappen, which is eight points behind the leader Hamilton In the championship, he was the only driver to drop from 1.18 (1’17 “835) and left the British driver two tenths behind. In third and fourth place were the Ferrari men, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, half a second behind his rivals Red Bull and Mercedes, while in the middle zone there has been maximum equality. In total, 14 cars in less than 1 second.

Fernando Alonso has stayed one step away from the theoretical Q3 screen, in eleventh position, eight tenths of the time Verstappen. The Asturian, who was the first to hit the track in the morning and was able to complete 18 laps with the Alpine A521, finished two places ahead of his teammate Esteban Ocon.

As expected, the Red Bulls and Mercedes are in front and the third team in contention is Ferrari, at the moment, two tenths ahead of the McLaren. In turn, Woking’s car takes a tenth out of the Alpine and Alpha Tauri, while Aston Martin closes the middle zone.

Times (Free Practice 3)

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’17 “835

2.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 00 “235

3.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 00 “473

4.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 00 “575

5.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 00 “588

6.Lando Norris (McLaren) at 00 “659

7. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 00 “700

8. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 00 “747

9. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 00 “762

10. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 00 “771

11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 00 “827

12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 00 “838

13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 00 “865

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 01 “042

15. George Russell (Williams) at 01 “170

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 01 “379

17. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 01 “528

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 01 “557

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 02 “164

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 02 “402