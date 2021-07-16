Verstappen leads FP1 at Silverstone ahead of Norris and Pérez is 8th

With the stands full of fans eager to see Formula 1 action, the first and only practice on Friday got underway prior to the qualifying session that will be held today, one of the novelties in the weekend’s schedule due to the implementation of the sprint race on Saturday.

Max Verstappen was the first to set a representative time at the start with a lap of 1m30s24 on hard tires, a mark that would soon be beaten by Hamilton with 1m30s048 carrying the media in his Mercedes.

“Checo” Pérez would place third, also with the toughs in his RB16B, with a lap of 1m30s400, shortly before Bottas broke the barrier of 1m30s with a time of 1m29s861 to take Mercedes to the top of the classifier.

Hamilton was quick to respond to his teammate’s time by turning at 1m29s690, a mark Bottas would leave behind with a record of 1m29s373. Moments later Hamilton would drop his mark, but only to 1m29s509.

On the Red Bull side, Perez was the first to put on the medium tires and quickly took first place with a time of 1m28s855 which would later lead to 1m28s505.

As expected, Verstappen hit the track with the same compound moments later and the Dutchman climbed back to the top of the times by turning 1m27s745, leaving Pérez 0s760 and Bottas, Mercedes’ best, at 1s628.

At the midpoint of the session Sebastian Vettel, who wears a tribute to Carlos Reutemann on his helmet this weekend, progressed to third place with a lap of 1m28s945 on medium tires on his Aston Martin, before being relegated by Charles. Leclerc, who was behind the Red Bulls at 1m28s863, also with the media.

“Checo” was the first of the top riders to put on the soft tire and in his first attempt he reached a time of 1m28s163 which left him at that time four tenths behind Verstappen, who in turn then flew with the soft tires up to 1m27s035 to get away more than a second from the Mexican.

Pérez’s next attempt, in that same outing, left him with a lap of 1m28s382 without being able to improve his previous record and shortly after that of Guadalajara would be relegated from second place at the hands of Lando Norris, who with medium tires turned in 1m27s814 and Daniel Ricciardo accompanied him placing fourth to show good performance by McLaren.

Mercedes came out for their qualifying drill with less than 15 minutes to go in practice and with their drivers out of the top 10 in the qualifier. Hamilton advanced to third position with a time of 1m27s815, one thousandth of Norris’s time and just ahead of Bottas.

With seven minutes to go, Ferrari seemed to respond to McLaren’s performance by taking fourth and fifth positions with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Vettel climbed to seventh.

Finally Verstappen closed FP1 with first place for a solid start to the British weekend and Norris, without mounting the medium tires, showed a priori maintaining the high level he had two weeks ago at the Austrian GP.

Hamilton, on the other hand, had to settle for third position after having another try with softs where he stayed at 1m28s023 without being able to improve his previous time.

Behind Leclerc, Bottas, Sainz and Vettel, Pérez closed the only test on Friday with the eighth fastest time after turning on hard tires in the final minutes.

The top ten positions were completed by Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, who this weekend has a new chassis as Alpine’s response to the performance problems the Frenchman had in recent races.

Session results:

Gallery: Photos from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, in a Honda NSX

1/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, in a Honda NSX

2/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, in a Honda NSX

3/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

4/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

5/39

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

6/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

7/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams

8/39

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

9/39

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing

10/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

11/39

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12/39

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

13/39

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his helmet

14/39

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Detalle del Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/39

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes F1 W12 detail

16/39

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, at the press conference

17/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, at the press conference

18/39

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

20/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

21/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

22/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

23/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

24/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

25/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

26/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes with an iPhone

27/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mechanics work on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W12 in the garage

28/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes mechanics in the pit lane

29/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

30/39

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

31/39

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

32/39

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

33/39

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

34/39

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

35/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

36/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

37/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

38/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

39/39

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images