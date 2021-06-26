Verstappen launches his first warning at the Styrian GP

06/25/2021

On at 19:52 CEST

The Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar, started with overwhelming dominance of Max Verstappen, current World Cup leader, on the Red Bull-owned circuit in Spielberg. The Dutch rider commanded the two free practice sessions on Friday, closing the afternoon session with a best time of 1.05.412.

Lewis hamilton has completed his first lap thrown with the squishy to position himself first, but moments later Esteban Ocon He overtook him with a time of 1: 05.7, just six thousandths faster than the British. Fernando Alonso, also with the soft compound, rolled third, at 37 thousandths. Two Alpine in the ‘top three’. A mirage that Verstappen has been in charge of disrupting, placing himself at the front of the table, followed by Ricciardo (McLaren), 3 tenths behind when there were still 25 minutes of practice left and the teams continued to rush their time on the track due to the uncertain weather forecast.

The times have not changed at the top of the classification and Vertappen has concluded the day in first position, ahead of Ricciardo, Ocon, Hamilton and Alonso closing the ‘top five’, separated by just 4 tenths, waiting for the differences to be established this Saturday (3:00 p.m.) in the decisive qualifying session. Alonso, who has a new front suspension on his Alpine in Austria, is aiming for Q3 and hopes to maintain his progression from the last two races in Baku (6th) and France (8th).

Carlos Sainz he has not found the ‘feeling’ he expected throughout the day. In the morning he finished eleventh, preceded by Leclerc and both 7 tenths behind Verstappen’s fastest time. In the afternoon the session started starring in a spectacular spin on turn 5 of the Red Bull Ring. He finished eleventh, two places ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz runs wide and spins at Turn 5 🔄 But he’s already back on track and everything appears fine. He is currently running in P11 # StyrianGP 🇦🇹 # F1 pic.twitter.com/Bh7ayhYqgR – Formula 1 (@ F1) June 25, 2021

Styrian GP. Free 2:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’05 “412

2. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 0 “336

3. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 0 “378

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 0 “384

5. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 0 “415

6. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 0 “522

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) at 0 “582

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 0 “667

9. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 0 “677

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 0 “733

11. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 0 “735

12. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “839

13. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 0 “858

14. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 0 “885

15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 1 “039

16. George Russell (Williams) at 1 “216

17. Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 1 “474

18. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 1 “992

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 2 “257

20. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) st