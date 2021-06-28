Verstappen knocks down Hamilton and great comeback from Sainz

Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, is known worldwide as the ‘City of Diamonds’. From the sixteenth century it was incorporating and replicating factories until the 12 that remain today. A large part of the precious stones from all over the world arrive there and in these locations they are in charge of cutting, polishing, carving them and turning them into the best jewels through a careful and meticulous process. Quite an art. This title is shared with another city, Antwerp (Belgium), of the same tradition. But few imagined that an hour from there, in the Belgian city of Hasselt, his best diamond was born, a Max Verstappen which, piloting with Dutch nationality, has become the most brilliant gemstone, now striving to be the most precious of the entire F1, as he demonstrated this Sunday in a race in which he prevailed with a superiority and mettle worthy of the world champion he wants to be this course. The 23-year-old won against Hamilton in the Austrian F1 GP, at the home of his team, Red Bull, without giving Lewis any options at any point, defending his position with the ambition of one of the greats at the start and riding without making any mistake against a nervous Hamilton due to the desperation he felt at not be able to get closer.

Max is already on display as the famous bluish-white Koh-I-Noor, part of the English crown jewels, and glittering as the spectacular Dresden, from the crown of Saxony. More than cut and carved by the Austrian ‘factory’ of Red Bull, this young man called to take over the world proved once again, in case anyone was not yet clear, that he has honed all his talent to become GREAT, (and I write it in capital letters), great contender for the title of F1 2021 before the current king Lewis Hamilton. He made it more than clear in Spielberg, a circuit that can already be considered as your home garden. Here he won in 2018 and 2019 and did it again this time. But the best thing for him is that he will have the opportunity to repeat the feat again next week to leave his rival in the World Cup even more touched and sunk. Verstappen

He arrived with a 12 point advantage and did not miss the opportunity to hit another great blow to his rival to extend his margin to 18 points. And next Sunday, he wants more. That is what characterizes him the most, that insatiable hunger for triumphs. He won and just thinks about doing it again. “I’m looking forward to next week’s race,” he pointed out as he got out of the car. He smells the blood on his prey and wants to enlarge his wound.

Ranking of the F1 World Cup 2021

Classification of the FP of Styria F1 2021

With a great start in the always busy start from Austria and a race without errors, managing the tires and his rhythm like a charm, Verstappen He achieved a victory that is much more than that, a cry to the sky so that everyone knows that this year he wants the World Cup, another more forceful warning and without doubts. He is not bluffing. He is very serious, and the most worrying thing for Mercedes is that Verstappen and Red Bull prevailed in the style of the star.

And it could be even worse for Lewis, when on lap 25, desperate to try to squeeze Max, he put the left rear wheel on the gravel at Turn 5. He nearly spun with which he would have lost a ton of points. He saved it by lifting his foot in acceleration.

And after the only stop for both, Lewis tried it all, setting records on each lap. But Max also responded by painting his chronos in purple. The Dutchman was not intimidated and the current champion had to give up and accept his second position. All that remained was to find a fast lap that would give it an extra point. Hamilton knows that any point can serve him at the end of the course. He did it.

The only positive news for Mercedes was seeing its two drivers on the podium, with Bottas in third position. The Finn took advantage of a poor stop by Pérez to overtake him on the next lap with a quick pit stop. Good reaction from the wall of those of the star that helps them to prevent Checo from adding more points, relegating him to fourth place.

Sainz, great comeback

Carlos Sainz He had before him a difficult ballot. It started 12th in Austria, a track where he hadn’t been able to figure out how to be comfortable in his new Ferrari. But again, he showed off one of his best weapons, his total racing spirit. The Madrid driver gained two positions at the start due to a touch of Gasly Y Leclerc that left the French out of action and relegated the Monegasque to the last places. He defended his position with Vettel, later, starting with a better strategy by being able to choose medium rubber for the exit, he completed a book overcut against his opponents.

He made the stop much longer than his rivals and at the key moment he knew how to print a great rhythm with an old tire that helped him to come out in seventh position on the garage lane. I had won three places with a perfect execution of the strategy.

There, with a new hard tire, in a somewhat conservative Ferrari strategy, was able to catch up with Stroll and pass him with a magnificent maneuver. At Turn 3, Sainz went outside to get inside and take advantage of his Ferrari’s better traction to pass Lance. It was 6th. He was 13 seconds behind Norris and he attacked to the maximum to hunt down the Englishman, but the distance was too great.

For its part, LeclercWith his initial incident, he was able to complete a good strategy to finish seventh and save his career.

Alonso saves a few points

It was more difficult to score Fernando Alonso in a race of pure suffering. The Spaniard already warned on Saturday that if the race was dry it would be very difficult to save the points because he had faster cars behind.

I started from 8th place with the soft rubber, with a worse strategy than those who did it from beyond the Top-10. His Alpine he had a worse race pace and this was seen before the first stop, when he formed a small train of cars occupying seventh place. He started pulling hard just before his stop and, after that, he again had to defend himself with an inferior car in ninth position against Tsunoda. But the Spaniard held out to score some important points for Alpine.