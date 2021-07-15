Verstappen is the favorite to win the first sprint

07/15/2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The Formula 1 It has been a very clear winner for a few years. Lewis Hamilton has not had support when facing his rivals, whom he has rammed under the engines of his Mercedes, one of the most efficient and reliable that have circulated on the tracks of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. This season is not being so lucky for the British rider, who has found his great nemesis in Max Verstappen.

Now, the FIA ​​is testing a new way of scoring that is already carried out in the lower categories that serve as a quarry for the Formula 1: the sprint. This new functionality is a short race of approximately 100 kilometers, in which the riders have free choice for the settings and the choice of tires. Also, the pit stop is not mandatory.

All the lights during this classification point to Max verstappen, which seems to be running as the favorite to take the classification to the sprint. The winner will be the undisputed poleman of the race, so we may see Red Bull at the top of the standings.