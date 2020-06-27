Go Verstappen capable of being champion, but know you need the right car

Awarded the role of favorite to Mercedes for its six consecutive years of success

Christian Horner is convinced that Max Verstappen can beat all drivers on the Formula 1 grid to become world champion. However, he is aware that in order to be in the fight he needs to have a car at the height of his rivals.

The British engineer sees Verstappen and the energy drinks brand in a good position ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, which will mark the start of the 2020 season. Of course, it grants the role of favorite to Mercedes, as it has been the dominant force of the last six seasons.

“Max lives to run and is capable of beating anyone for the title, as long as we give him the tools to do so,” said Christian Horner of the driver signed up for Red Bull.

“But let’s not forget that Mercedes comes to this season as a favorite. They have been champions six times, but we believe that we are in a very good place and we entered the season with the mentality of challenging what has become the status quo,” he said. aggregate.

As for the Austrian Grand Prix, the Red Bull boss predicts mistakes by the drivers due to the long period of inactivity due to the coronavirus.

“Some drivers will be rusty, and that could lead to an exciting start to the race because there will inevitably be some mistakes.”

To start the ‘deoxidation’ process, Red Bull held a ‘filming day’ this week at Silverstone with Albon and RB16 as the stars. Horner believes that it has been of great help and sees the team prepared for the restart of the activity.

“The filming day at Silverstone allowed us to run 100 kilometers in our 2020 F1 and we made good use of it with Alex and the team. Operationally, we have also completed some virtual pit-wall races, so we are fully prepared for Austria, “Horner said to conclude.

