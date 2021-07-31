Verstappen hopes to reverse the gap with Mercedes in Hungary

Verstappen started the day in great shape being the fastest in the first free practice session, but then was outmatched by both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in the second test.

The Red Bull driver achieved a best lap of 1m17s310 when he mounted the soft tires that left him at 0s298 of the best of the day, set by Bottas, who in turn edged Hamilton by 27 thousandths.

Verstappen was heard complaining on the radio communication with his team of suffering sub-driving in his car, but the Dutchman attributed the behavior to modifications made in the set-up and the 60 degrees that there were on the asphalt of the circuit of Hungaroring on a day of intense heat.

Also read:

“It was because of some settings that we were testing from the first to the second practice, so we have to see which things worked and which did not. The track was also very hot, so it is never easy, but we will see,” said Verstappen about his words on the radio.

Asked where Red Bull should put the most eye for what’s to come this weekend, Verstappen replied: “Especially on one lap, but also on the long run. There are a lot of things to review, but nothing huge.”

Verstappen is not scared by the almost three-tenths of distance with the Mercedes drivers in the prelude to the last race before the summer break of the Formula 1.

“No, it is nothing too big to overcome. In general, it has not been an easy day with the track temperatures, so we will analyze everything,” he insisted.

Christian Horner, Red Bull boss, was in tune with Verstappen on the influence of the heat this Friday at the Hungaroring.

“I think we still have to find a bit, the drivers are not happy with the balance of the car at the moment. They have heard Max struggling a bit with understeer on his fast start,” he said.

“But we’re seeing almost 60 degrees of temperature on the track. So that’s having an effect on the way the tires are working. But I’m sure we can improve things from there.”

Additional reporting by Haydn Cobb and Adam Cooper

Gallery: Photos of Max Verstappen at the F1 Hungarian GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, passes a track side sign

1/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, passes a track side sign

2/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/38

Photo by: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

4/38

Photo by: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

5/38

Photo by: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

6/38

Photo by: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

7/38

Photo by: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

8/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

9/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

11/38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

12/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

13/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

14/38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/38

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

16/38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

17/38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

18/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

19/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

20/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

21/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

22/38

Jos Verstappen y Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

23/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

24/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

25/38

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen

26/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen

27/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

28/38

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

29/38

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

30/38

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

31/38

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen rear wing detail, Red Bull RB16B

32/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

33/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

34/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

35/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen

36/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jos Verstappen

37/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jos Verstappen

38/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images