Verstappen had a “strange feeling” in qualifying

After leading the day’s only practice session at Silverstone by seven-tenths of a second, the driver from Red Bull topped Q1 by just 0.035s over Lewis Hamilton before being outscored by his world title rival in F1 in the last two segments of the classification.

Hamilton made sure to start from the top on Saturday in the sprint race by relegating Verstappen by 0s075 in the final Q3 of the classification.

Arriving at the British Grand Prix after three victories and three consecutive poles, the Dutch driver acknowledged that he could not “really attack any corners” during qualifying, but it was not the reason that he had to settle for second place.

“We have to look at ourselves, because I think the car itself performs quite well. But I had a lot of understeer so I couldn’t attack any corners,” Verstappen said.

“I was waiting for the front to grab and it was a bit of a strange feeling, to be honest, to drive, because I don’t think it was related to the setup or the front wing. It is what it is. We were still pretty close, like that. it’s OK”.

Verstappen is optimistic about his race pace despite losing to Hamilton in qualifying and believes that if Red Bull can solve the problem it will be able to fight again in the first sprint race in history, a test that will cover 17 laps. to the Silverstone circuit to decide the final grid for this year’s British GP.

“It’s a bit of a weird feeling to be honest,” he said. “You do qualifying, you go flat out and it doesn’t really mean anything in terms of pole position feeling, so we’ll see tomorrow.”

“I think we have a strong race car. We just have to fix the problems we had in qualifying a little bit, but I’m pretty sure we can have a strong race.”

Verstappen will be able to test touch-ups on his Red Bull in Saturday’s final 60 minutes of practice, which takes place before the sprint race.

