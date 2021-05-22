Verstappen first and Sainz second …

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set the fastest time in Saturday’s free session while Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) appears to have subscribed to number 2

May 22, 2021 (1:15 PM CET)

Max Verstappen improved Carlos Sainz’s time by just 47 thousandths

The difference between the best classified in FP3, Max verstappen and the second, Carlos Sainz, was only 47 thousandths. Sainz led for much of the session, until near the end Verstappen, wearing new soft Pirelli, improved the Ferrari driver’s time. Behind, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Checo Pérez (Red Bull), Lando Norris (Mercedes), while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was seventh. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified in the 15th position.

We will have to wait and see in qualifying if the Mercedes have a letter stored up their sleeve …

Carlos Sainz was second again in Monaco

In Monaco it rained a little in the morning during F2, before the third F1 free session began. For the session, the forecast that it would rain is 40% with a lower temperature than Thursday: 18 degrees ambient and 27 on the asphalt.

Carlos Sainz mounted some soft tires and placed first (1’13 ”300), but a few seconds later it was his teammate Charles Leclerc who improved his time by 6 tenths. But the two Mercedes drivers were yet to hit the track. But it was Verstappen who took the lead in the standings, ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Pérez, Hamilton… But the important thing was that Pérez wore medium tires and the rest were soft.

In the middle of the session, Carlos Sainz was leading again the times table with 1’11 ”452, the fastest time of the weekend so far. Behind the Ferrari driver, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas, Pérez, Norris, Giovinazzi… with Alonso far from the top, in 14th position.

With just over 17 minutes remaining, Latifi suffered an accident with his Williams when he touched the protection fences of the chicane and from there he shot towards the next protections crashing into them, forcing him to take out the Red flag. Sainz followed first, he had even improved his time a little more (1’11 ”341), behind Verstappen and Leclerc followed again, while Norris had placed fourth ahead of the two Mercedes and Pérez. The red flag period lasted five minutes, with Verstappen leading the line in the pit lane to hit the track, and Pérez on the soft tires.

Latifi suffered an accident at the chicane that forced the raising of the red flag

Verstappen then set the fastest lap (1’11 ”294) and was just 47 thousandths ahead of Sainz, even though on Thursday he said his team, Red Bull, was“ too slow ”. After Sainz s

There were only two minutes left, when the Red flag. On that occasion it was Mick Schumacher, who had wrecked the Haas while leaving the Casino Square. Again Schumacher stopped the session, as happened on Thursday near the end of FP2.

Schumacher crash at the end of FP3. Verstappen passed him

Verstappen had the best time followed by Sainz, Leclerc, Bottas, Pérez, Norris, Hamilton, Raikkonen… while Fernando Alonso qualified 15th.

The qualification will begin at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP3:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 19 1’11.294

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 28 1’11.341 0.0473 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 27 1’11.552 0.258 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 21 1’11.765 0.471 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 18 1’11.817 0.523 6 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 20 1’11.988 0.694 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 20 1’12.020 8 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 1’12,298 1,004 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 28 1’12,357 1,063 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 24 1’12,537 1,243 11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 21 1’12,539 1,245 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 22 1’12,700 1,406 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 25 1’12,959 1,665 14 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 21 1’13,139 1,845

15 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 19 1’13.329 2.03516 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 20 1’13,390 2,096 17 George Russell Williams Mercedes 29 1’13,447 2,153 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 22 1’13,475 2,181 19 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 30 1’13,522 2,228 20 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 18 1’13,614 2,320

