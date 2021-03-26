Verstappen, fastest in the first free practice of the Formula 1 season in Barheín

03/26/2021

On at 13:42 CET

The first free practice of the 2021 Formula 1 season for this Sunday’s Bahrain GP featured the Red Bull team, headed by Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner’s team has led the first timed session of this 2021, finishing as the fastest, and 0.29 seconds behind second place, Valteri Bottas.

The current world champion, Lewis Hamilton, has been fourth in these trainings, and Lando Norris has occupied the third place.

Fernando Alonso, on his return to Formula 1, finished the session in 16th position behind his Alpine teammate, Esteban Ocon.

Sainz, which opens this year at Ferrari, has ended eighth. Charles Leclerc, his teammate, was fifth, ahead of Czech Pérez, the other Red Bull of the session, and of Pierre Gasly, seventh.

The top-10 is completed Daniel Ricciardo Y Antonio Giovinazzi. Kimi raikkonen, with the other Alfa Romeo, it was eleventh, and Vettel, with the new Aston Martin, twelfth, ahead of his teammate, Lance Stroll.

After the two Alpine, the Williams of George Russell Y Nicholas latifi, and the Haas, with Mick shumacher Y Nikita mazepin, completed the training classification.