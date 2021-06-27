Verstappen explains his brake problem at the Styrian GP

Max Verstappen had a Styrian GP to frame, dominating the eighth round of the 2021 Formula 1 season from start to finish and extending his lead in the World Championship overall over a Lewis Hamilton who could only settle for second and complain again about him. performance of its rivals.

The Dutchman, who achieved his sixth pole position in Styria on Saturday, completed a perfect start and started to put dirt in the middle, responding perfectly to the timid undercut attempt by Hamilton and Mercedes.

“Of course it was a good start, but then I think the first relay consisted of taking care of the tires a bit. I could see that the pace was quite strong. Sometimes it has been a little different in the previous races, so we have worked a lot to improve that. I think today was very good. And I think as soon as we stopped, to change to the hard, it was a pretty nice stint. We had to go through a bit of traffic, I think with 12 cars in a row, but once we got over them, I was able to maintain a fairly constant pace until the end. And yes, the car was very pleasant to drive, which is not always the case, but today I really enjoyed it “, summed up his Sunday the Dutchman, who is most leader of the 2021 World Cup after the eighth round of the season.

When asked what the message from radio after the second third of the race on the brake pedal, Verstappen explained: “Yes, he quickly fell to the ground a little bit between Turn 9 and 10 when braking, and then came back after Turn 10. So we’ll investigate. But it happened twice, I think.”

“Of course the guys will analyze everything now after the race, so for sure next weekend it will be a little tighter, naturally, because you have a little more knowledge of what happened. We will use softer compounds as well. It will be interesting to see how they are managed, and we have to wait and see with time what is going to happen as well. It is clear that we had a good car this weekend, and I hope we continue like this next week.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, explained that the feeling Verstappen had with the brake was due to the pianos at the exits of the last two corners.

“I think we had what is called a bit of a knock-off, whereby rattling over the curbs, the feeling is the pedal loosening and it must be a horrible feeling,” Horner said. “But I think once he stayed off the curbs, which he then managed, the system was much happier. It wasn’t too big of a drama.”

Verstappen says he wants to focus on each weekend in his battle with Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 title and that he is not satisfied with the 18 points advantage you have now.

“We have a very good package, but I want to do it again every weekend, because every track is different. It’s about finding the perfect set-up on the car. And it’s never enough. I always want to try to improve every weekend, because even one like this, of course it’s amazing, we win by a big margin, but it’s never enough, “he added.

“We try to analyze the details of what we can do better, and when we go to other circuits, I don’t expect it to be like today. We have to stay very focused on what we have to do. So far, of course, I am very happy with how it has been. gone, but it’s never enough. “

On whether you’re concerned Red Bull is sacrificing its 2022 car with continual updates to its current one RB16BVerstappen made it clear that he did.

“Of course, I do not know what is happening with other teams, but I know that for our part, we improve our car almost every race, which I think is very important, because we have a good chance to have a good season,” he said.

“With the people we have in the team, I trust that also the focus for next year will be 100%. I think that so far I do not see that commitment, but of course time will tell if this is the case. But I totally agree with the focus we have for this season. “

