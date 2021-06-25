Verstappen dominates in Styria; ‘Czech’ finishes ninth

MEXICO CITY.

Red bull ratified his good moment in the F1, after Max verstappen was the fastest of the first and second practice of the Styrian Grand Prix, where the mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez he finished in ninth position at the Spielberg circuit.

The championship leader finished with a time of 1.05.412 and the Mexican stayed at +0.677.

The Mexican struggled to find the rhythm of his car. He spent most of the second practice on soft tires and in less than five minutes he tested on hard tires.

The Mercedes did not have a good practice. Lewis hamilton finished fourth in the second session, while Valtteri Bottas It was 12. The Finn made a turn in the ‘pit line’, kept control to avoid crashing into the protection barriers. The McLaren team had to help him move the car.

FIRST PRACTICE

In the first practice, Pérez finished in 13th position, setting his best lap in 1: 06.696. He starred in a “spin” at turn 4. For his part, Max Verstappen was the fastest and was able to get off the barrier of 1:06 (1: 05.910), and already putting some distance with the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton (+ 0.422s), who finished third.

