Verstappen dominated the last free practice at Silverstone before sprint qualifying

07/17/2021

On at 14:47 CEST

.

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship, set the best time this Saturday in the second free trial for the Great Britain Grand Prix, the tenth of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the English circuit of Silverstone; where in a few hours the first qualifying in history will be decided from a sprint race.

On its best lap, Verstappen covered, with a medium tire, the 5,891 meters of the legendary English track in one minute, 29 seconds and 902 thousandths, 375 less than the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who marked his time with the same compound as the previous one, in a session in which the Spanish Carlos Sainz, partner of the previous one, signed the third time, with soft, six tenths of the Dutch.

The sevenfold world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) -second in the World Cup, 32 points behind Verstappen-, will start first, at four thirty in the afternoon (five thirty in Spanish peninsular time, 15:30 GMT), in the first qualifying session in the history of F1 that will be decided by a sprint test . Expected to 17 laps and a hundred kilometers: a third of the Sunday race.

The Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull) marked the fifth time, with means. In the best of his 27 laps, the man from Guadalajara was almost nine tenths behind his Dutch teammate.

The other Spanish, the double Asturian world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine), marked the thirteenth time of a sunny session, which ended with 25 degrees Celsius ambient and 47 degrees on the asphalt, in which no notable incidents were recorded.

Alonso He repeated the track layout 27 times, winning twice (2006, with Renault; and 2011, with Ferrari) and in his best attempt he was, on a soft tire, one second and three tenths behind Verstappen’s time.