Verstappen didn’t leave me enough room in the crash

The reigning champion and world leader were battling for the lead on the opening lap of the Silverstone race when Hamilton attacked Verstappen at Turn 9 (Copse) and dived inside before joining the Dutchman.

But Verstappen held firm on the outside, and the front left of Hamilton’s car touched the rear right of the Dutchman’s.

Verstappen was thrown into the barriers at high speed in a crash in which Red Bull estimated he had a 51G impact, and was taken to the nearest hospital for a precautionary medical check-up.

Speaking after achieving victory in the race (where he suffered only a 10-second penalty for the incident with Verstappen), Hamilton insisted that he had done nothing wrong.

“I’ve been giving everything I have since last week,” reflected Hamilton. “I’ve been in the factory giving absolutely everything.”

“I have been trying to discover the performance of the car with the boys and I am very proud of everyone for continuing to work, even though we have had a bit of a disadvantage.”

“Of course, I always try to be measured in the way I deal with things, especially when I fight Max. He is known to be very aggressive.”

“And then today, I mean I was completely by his side, and he didn’t leave me room.”

“But regardless of whether I agree with the sanction or not, I accepted it and kept working. I was like ‘I’m not going to let anything get in my way.”

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck under a tarpaulin

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton insists he did nothing wrong, Red Bull have been furious over the accident, urging the FIA ​​to take further action against Hamilton over the incident.

Helmut Marko, an adviser to Red Bull, suggested that the 10-second penalty was insufficient and even proposed that the Briton be banned from a race as a major punishment, and Horner opened the radio to remind race director Michael Masi to review the action.

