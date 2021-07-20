Verstappen crash has hidden consequences for Red Bull

In the immediate aftermath of Max Verstappen’s brutal accident with Lewis Hamilton at the British GP, his team’s first concern was, of course, to know that the Dutchman was okay.

Once it was clear that he had escaped unscathed, they turned to thinking about the points lost in the world championship, and the enormous distance that Hamilton was able to cut with his victory.

However, in 2021 there is another aspect to take into account that before the top teams did not worry too much: the economic cost of a serious accident within the new era of the financial rules of the SON.

Teams can’t spend more than $ 145 million this season developing, manufacturing and running their cars, and for Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari that has made it necessary to change their philosophy.

They have had to lay off some workers, transfer them to others to projects outside the F1 and account for every pound, dollar or euro spent on their competition programs.

“We are suffering to be under the budget limit and we are talking about tens of thousands of pounds and not hundreds of thousands,” said the head of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, at the beginning of this season.

“We have had to go through the pain of carrying out layoffs during the winter,” he explained. Christian Hornerby Red Bull.

“We’ve had to resize, reinvent ourselves, and it’s really tough when you fire team members, some of whom have been there for 25 years in their different formats.”

“So it has been a very tough exercise and it remains a significant challenge, especially for the larger teams. The efficiency of the company is enhanced by the need to do so.”

It’s not just about personnel and salaries. The teams now aspire to manufacture the minimum number of parts to complete the season, a process complicated by the fact that it is not known how many races will finally be held.

The best teams do not want to arrive in Abu Dhabi in December with 10 unused suspension sets stored in a drawer at the factory, or to be left with a dozen front wings of a configuration that was replaced by a later version.

That also means that any updated part has to prove valuable to the car before it goes into production.

As an example of your efforts to save costs, Mercedes It introduced more steel and less carbon to its suspension this year, simply to ensure each part could do more miles. And like other teams, the world champions have kept their 2020 chassis, simply by giving them a new reference number.

As in any other aspect of F1, the big teams are on edge, carefully balancing spending on this year’s programs with the need to develop new cars by 2022. Until December 31, any work on the next car season is not included in those $ 145 million.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, gets out of his crashed car after the incident at the start.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The general idea is that if you get to the end of this year and you can successfully demonstrate to the FIA ​​that you have spent as close to $ 144,999,999 as possible, the job will have been done. It’s a clear goal, as are the best lap times or the highest levels of downforce.

The significance of accident damage was first revealed after Valtteri Bottas ran into George Russell at the Imola race in April, and Mercedes estimated that the impact had cost more than £ 1 million. Wolff pointed out that the lost money could not be used elsewhere, and that this could slow down some development programs on the current car.

When Verstappen’s car was towed away on Sunday, it was obvious that he had suffered even more than the Mercedes in Italy. After the remains were returned to Red Bull, the mechanics went to work figuring out what, if anything, could be salvaged.

The additional cost of the damage caused by the accident also helps to explain why it took teams so long to reach an economic agreement with F1 on doing three more races (sprint) in 2021. All agreed that three more races added more risk, and therefore more possibilities of damage.

“If you divide $ 145 million among 23 grand prizes, you’re on a stark basis seeing what it takes to race a car in an event,” Horner said before the deal was struck. “And of course, if you add another career, even if it is shortened, there will be more costs for the use of parts, etc.”

As part of the final agreement, it was signed that if a driver retired from a sprint race with damage, the team would receive compensation of $ 100,000 within the 145 million limit.

Ironically, Red Bull benefited from exactly that clause on Saturday, officially retiring Sergio Pérez with one lap remaining in the race after his spin. However, that small bonus was nothing compared to the costs associated with the Verstappen accident the next day.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, on the grid.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

It’s worth noting that damage has always been a real problem for smaller teams, but for another reason: They have budgets limited by their ability to generate revenue, not by FIA rules.

It is also true that large teams took accident damage into account when they made their calculations for 2021, as they knew it was inevitable to have some. However, bottas Y Verstappen they were unusually destructive.

“Our drivers have been incredibly good at completing seasons without breaking much in recent years,” said Mercedes engineering guru, Andrew Shovlin, after the Imola accident.

“If you have a series of accidents this large that cause significant damage, then that will definitely exceed our allotment of what we have available to spend on parts.”

“In an ideal world, you wear them to the end, you don’t break them. Anything you break you hope is at the end of its useful life or about to become obsolete. But that was not the case.”

“So this is a maximum cost factor, and the money has to come from somewhere. In the end, if it becomes a big problem, it can start to affect the development budget. So we have to be aware of that. in the future”.

Red Bull was fortunate that the accident happened near their factory, and with a weekend off until the next race (at the Hungaroring), so at least the team has time to quickly assess everything and, when necessary, put extra parts into production to create a spare parts safety net.

Along with the economic aspect there is also a competitive one, since an impact of the magnitude of that suffered by Verstappen could have damaged its Honda power unit.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

In the event that any of the six main elements has to be discarded, they will not have reached their useful life, and their replacements will put into Verstappen on the verge of grid penalties for the remainder of the season.

Toyoharu Tanabe, from Honda, hopes to save the power unit: “When I first saw the image of the car lifted, I thought that the damage was huge, but in reality it seems that the damage is less than what is seen in the picture”.

“In any case, the actual damage is not known from the appearance when it is in the car, so we would like to send it back to the Sakura factory and check it before making a decision.”

Some or all of the items may still be able to be returned to the Verstappen car. But after a 51G hit, would they take a chance on a race, or would they only be used on Fridays when the stakes are less? That is going to be another tough decision for the team and the engine supplier.

Next year, the limit is lowered from $ 145 million to $ 140 million (€ 123 to € 118 million), just when the cost of making new cars comes into play. And then, in 2023, the top figure drops even further, to € 114 million. Therefore, the cost of accidents is going to be even more relevant in the future.