Verstappen continues to rule in Austria

07/02/2021

On at 12:57 CEST

The fans who have returned to the stands at Spielberg They were able to enjoy an intense first free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, Winner at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday, he has maintained his dominance on the circuit owned by his team and finished FP1 with a best time of 1’05 “143 in his 35 completed laps.

The two Ferraris from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, which like many teams have tested different aerodynamic configurations to try to improve their performance compared to last week at the Styrian GP, ​​they have placed just two tenths behind the Dutch rider.

Further back, Mercedes has concluded. Bottas has set the fourth best time, three tenths of Verstappen, and the seven-time champion Lewis hamilton He was seventh, almost half a second behind his rival, who leads the World Cup with 18 points ahead of the Englishman after the first eight rounds on the calendar.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Fernando Alonso has not participated in this first free practice session, since he has given the wheel of his Alpine to the tester of the French team, the Chinese Guanyu Zhoy, current leader of Formula 2, who has finished fourteenth in the times table, 1.2 of the fastest. Alonso will return to action in the free seconds, which will be played this afternoon from 3:00 p.m.

Austrian GP. Free Practice 1:

1.Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’05 “143

2.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 0 “266

3.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 0 “288

4.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “302

5.Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 0 “331

6.Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 0 “443

7.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 0 “566

8.Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 0 “583

9.Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 0 “583

10.Lando Norris (McLaren) at 0 “737

11.Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 0 “837

12.Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1 “038

13.Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 1 “060

14.Guanyu Zhou (Alpine) at 1 “271

15.Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1 “301

16. Callum Ilott (Haas) at 1 “421

17.Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 01’440

18.Roy Nissany (Williams) at 1 “540

19.Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 1 “835

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 2 “173